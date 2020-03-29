Industrial Endoscope Industry – Global Overview 2019-2024 by Key Players IT Concepts, Mitcorp, Yateks, 3R, Coantec, Gradient Lens, Olympus, GE, Karl Storz, SKF, viZaar, AIT, Wohler and SENTECHAMAR NARAIN

Industrial Endoscope market research report is a great store to acquire current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Manufacturing industry for the precise forecast period. The report carries out analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume, and market share for Manufacturing industry. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are two of the most extensively used techniques while preparing this report. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period are also mentioned in the report.

An industrial borescope camera is used to see in walls, inspect pipes and see inside engines. A borescope inspection is performed in automotive, HVAC, plumbing and machine maintenance and repair, because an industrial borescope camera allows for the nondestructive inspection of hard-to-reach places such as drains, sewer pipes, heating vents, air ducts, furnaces, motors, pistons, gears, valves, compressors, boilers and condenser tubes. Thanks to flexible cables and lightweight enclosures, borescope cameras are extremely agile and mobile. Overview of Borescope An industrial borescope inspection camera helps the user locate potential problems quickly and easily without the need to dismantle a system or machine, allowing corrective measures to be taken before costly downtime occurs.

According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial Endoscope market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 680 million by 2024, from US$ 530 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Industrial Endoscope business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: IT Concepts, Mitcorp, Yateks, 3R, Coantec, Gradient Lens, Olympus, GE, Karl Storz, SKF, viZaar, AIT, Wohler and SENTECHAMAR NARAIN.

A video industrial borescope is used by industrial quality control professionals as well as by mechanics, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, engineers, building inspectors, security and law enforcement officers, locksmiths, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians. A borescope is the ideal tool for practical applications such as investigating the internal components of a larger mechanism. In addition, a borescope is used for research in schools and universities.

The classification of Industrial Endoscope includes Fiberscopes, Rigid Borescopes and Others, and the proportion of Fiberscopes in 2016 is about 78.7%, and the proportion is increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Japan region is the largest supplier of Industrial Endoscope, with a revenue market share nearly 42% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Industrial Endoscope, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26.5% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21.3%.

Market competition is not intense. Olympus, GE, Karl Storz, SKF and MORITEX etc. are the leaders of the industry. Olympus is the global leading manufacturer, with the revenue market share about 40.5% in 2016.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Endoscope market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Industrial Endoscope value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Fiberscopes

Rigid Borescopes

Others

Segmentation by application:

Automotive Industry

Power Industry

Aerospace Industry

Construction Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Endoscope consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Industrial Endoscope market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Endoscope manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Endoscope with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Endoscope submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

