IT Security Consulting Services Market with Future Growth and Top Key Players Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, EMC, HP, IBM, KPMG, PwC, Above Security, Accuvant, AON

IT security is the practice of preventing unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, inspection, recording or destruction of information. To standardize this discipline, academics and professionals collaborate and seek to set basic guidance, policies, and industry standards on password, antivirus software, firewall, encryption software, legal liability and user/administrator training standards. This standardization may be further driven by a wide variety of laws and regulations that affect how data is accessed, processed, stored, and transferred.

The IT Security Consulting Services Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

This report studies the IT Security Consulting Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Security Consulting Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, EMC, HP, IBM, KPMG, PwC, Above Security, Accuvant, AON, AppSec Consulting, AsTech Consulting, Booz Allen Hamilton, Carve Systems, CenturyLink Technologies Solutions, Cigital

The increasing use of mobile devices and cloud servers to store sensitive data and the subsequent rise in technologically sophisticated cyber criminals threatening to steal that data have accelerated growth in the IT Security Consulting industry. This industry offers managed IT security services, such as firewalls, intrusion prevention, security threat analysis, proactive security vulnerability and penetration testing and incident preparation and response, which includes IT forensics.

The global IT Security Consulting Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Security Consulting Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Internet security

Endpoint security

Wireless security

Network security

Cloud security

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Industrial

Military and Denfense

