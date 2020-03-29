Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. A low speed electric vehicle (LSV) is a four-wheeled vehicle with an attainable speed of more than 20 miles per hour but not more than 25 miles per hour (in China, not more than 70 kilometers per hour) on a paved surface, and it has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 3,000 pounds. It cannot be powered by gas or diesel fuel.

Scope of the Report:

Global consumption of low speed electric vehicles surged in the past two years with the good sales of scooters in China market. Global low speed electric vehicles are expected to sales 1.5 million units in 2021 and more than 80% will appear in China market, which exhibits a promising trend of the industry. For the products types, lithium ion batteries based low speed electric vehicles are more favored in USA, Europe and Japan, while lead-acid batteries based products take a large market share in China.

Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into low speed electric vehicles industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. For the major players of low speed electric vehicles industry in global market, Textron and Yamaha are the leaders. For another, China suppliers such as Yogomo, Dojo and Shifeng have obvious large sales market share.

Briefly speaking, in the nest short years, low speed electric vehicles industry is still a highly energetic field. It will come true that low speed electric vehicles market holds a CAGR over 10% in the next five years. Price and performance will be the attractive point for consumers. For the fierce competition, consolidation of low speed electric vehicles industry is expected to appear.

The worldwide market for Low Speed Electric Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 8870 million US$ in 2024, from 4790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Low Speed Electric Vehicles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

List of Major Manufacturers:

Textron

Yamaha

Polaris

Renault

Garia

Ingersoll Rand

CiEcar Electric Vehicles

Star EV

Melex

Columbia

Yogomo

Dojo

Shifeng

Byvin

Lichi

Baoya

Fulu

Tangjun

Xinyuzhou

GreenWheel EV

Incalu

Kandi

APACHE

Zheren

Eagle

Taiqi

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lithium-Ion Battery Low Speed Electric Vehicle

Lead-Acid Battery Low Speed Electric Vehicle

Other (Including nickel-based battery, sodium-sulfur battery, secondary lithium battery, air battery, etc.)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Use

Golf Course

Public Utilities

Sightseeing

Others

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Low Speed Electric Vehicles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Low Speed Electric Vehicles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Low Speed Electric Vehicles in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Low Speed Electric Vehicles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Low Speed Electric Vehicles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Low Speed Electric Vehicles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Low Speed Electric Vehicles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

