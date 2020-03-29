Market Dynamics to Escalate Demand for Shrink – Sleeve Wrapping Machinery Market Throughout 2027

Global Shrink – Sleeve Wrapping Machinery – Market Introduction:

Global FMCG market online sales grew by 26% in 2016, revealed by Kantar Worldpanel’s quarterly FMCG E-commerce Index. FMCG goods have limited shelf life and costs low. This necessity has led the global FMCG manufacturers to look for efficient and low-cost packaging and packaging systems. The large volumes of FMCG goods have to be bundled in a faster way. Shrink-sleeve wrapping machines are used to wrap the polyethylene (PE) shrink films around the group of products both similar and non-similar.

PE films can be printed or non-printed or clear or opaque. When heat is applied the film will hold the bundle tightly. Global shrink-sleeve wrapping machinery market is growing at a healthy phase. In last decade the major innovations have happened to improve the performance and speed of these machines. Manufacturers of shrink-sleeve machinery are striving to improve the machine’s performance furthermore. Growing worldwide consumer goods consumption levels directly or indirectly driving the shrink-sleeve machinery market.

Global Shrink – Sleeve Wrapping Machinery – Market Dynamics:

Globally shrink – sleeve wrapping machinery market is witnessing a healthy growth due to increased demand for high speed and low-cost shrink-sleeve wrapping by FMCG industry players. FMCG industries are labor intensive and the labor cost constitutes the large part of the operating costs. Shrink-sleeve wrapping machines help the FMCG manufacturers to cut down the labor cost. FMCG players may outsource the packaging to contract fillers or packaging companies. This may result in huge packaging cost charged by contract fillers or packaging companies.

To avoid this FMCG manufacturer started in-house packaging using machines such as high-speed shrink-sleeve wrapping machinery. Shrink-sleeve wrapping machinery available in the variety of models. The flexibility in bundling different products and the changeover times are still to be improved. Still, more than 60% of the installed machines worldwide requires the manual placing of the products on the conveyer belt. A fully automated low-cost shrink-sleeve wrapping machines segment will be the next big opportunity for shrink-sleeve wrapping machinery manufacturers. Growing raw material inflation is the restraint for the growth of shrink-sleeve machinery market. Steel, aluminum, and plastic are used as the major raw materials in the manufacturing of shrink-sleeve wrapping machines.

Global Shrink – Sleeve Wrapping Machinery – Market Segmentation:

The global shrink – sleeve wrapping machinery market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, performance and end user industries. On the basis of product type, the global shrink – sleeve wrapping machinery market is segmented into intermittent motion shrink-sleeve machines, continuous motion shrink-sleeve machines. On the basis of technology, the global shrink – sleeve wrapping machinery market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. On the basis of end use industries, the global shrink – sleeve wrapping machinery market is segmented into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, home care, pharmaceuticals and others. Food & beverages are expected to dominate the global shrink-sleeve wrapping machinery market. Pharmaceuticals is the other attractive segment to look for.

Global Shrink – Sleeve Wrapping Machinery Market – Regional outlook:

Shrink – sleeve wrapping machinery market has been segmented on the basis of the region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Shrink – sleeve wrapping machinery market in Western Europe is dominating the global shrink-sleeve machinery market. The matured markets like Germany, Italy, and France are contributing to this fact. In APEJ China and Korea are expected to drive the regional growth over the forecast period. Many APEJ countries like India and China have small players but large in number.

Global Shrink – Sleeve Wrapping Machinery Market – Key players:

Some of the players in the global Shrink – Sleeve Wrapping Machinery market are Polypack, 3M Company, Texwrap, Packaging Systems, ARPAC LLC, Axon, Duravant, Eastey Enterprises, Kliklok-Woodman, Massman Automation Designs LLC, PakTech, PDC International Corp, Standard-Knapp Inc., Gebo Cermex and Tripack, Shrinkwrap Machinery Co. Ltd., etc.

