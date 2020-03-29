Material Handling Robots Market 2019 | Global Top Manufacturers, Industry Statistics, Share, Cost-Structure, Demographic Growth, Trend Analysis, Development Features and Facts Outlook-2025

Latest Niche Market Research Study on Global “Material Handling Robots Market” Report Research Report and Forecast to 2019-2025” Published At Arcognizance.com

According to this study, over the next five years the Material Handling Robots market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Material Handling Robots business, shared in Chapter 3.

Material handling robots are used in various streams such as pick and place, palletizing/depalletizing, and the packaging sector. They are used to improve material handling efficiency, flexibility, and constancy in the manufacturing processes. The use of material handling robots in a production plant not only reduces the ergonomic threats but also helps to improve the lean management system of the business.

Material handling robots can manage case-picking functions and can also handle carts for contentment centers or manufacturing process for parts to the lines of operation. The lifting capacity of material handling robots can be over 150 lbs (68 kg). The twin arm manipulator can lift and handle almost every warehoused material. These robots help reduce workplace fatigue and injury.

Increases in the number of manufacturing facilities and the growth of production plants are among the major drivers of the material handling robotics market. The ability to simplify and decrease time consumption in production functions, while enhancing dependability, accuracy, and the involvement of low task force are the additional market drivers. The development of the material handling robotics market is expected to rise due to the suitability and the substantial cost reduction offered by these robots. Sorting systems, sliding belts, picking systems, and material putting robots are some of the material handling robots that have gained significance in recent years. The initial investment required for material handling robots is high, but in the long run these robots provide a competitive edge.

Chinese players already have planned to expand the production capacity of industrial robots in next few years. But most of robots are low-end products, lack of core technologies and competitiveness, low stability and high cost, dependence on importing robot reducers, controllers and servo motors from Japanese and European players like Nabtesco, Harmonic and SUMITOMO etc.

Currently, the global material handling robots market is still dominated by players from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, United States and Korea.

Material Handling Robots Market Segmentation by product type:

Articulated Material Handling Robots

SCARA Material Handling Robot

Parallel Material Handling Robot

Material Handling Robots Market Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Electrical and Electronics

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

This report also splits Material Handling Robots Market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in Material Handling Robots Market report:

FANUC (Japan)

KUKA (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi (Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Comau (Italy)

EPSON Robots (Japan)

Staubli (Switzerland)

Omron Adept Technologies (US)

DENSO Robotics (Japan)

OTC Daihen (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Universal Robots (Denmark)

Hyundai Robotics (Korea)

Siasun (China)

Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment (China)

Estun Automation (China)

Guangzhou CNC Equipment (China)

STEP Electric Corporation (China)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Material Handling Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Material Handling Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Material Handling Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Material Handling Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Material Handling Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Material Handling Robots by Players

Chapter Four: Material Handling Robots by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Material Handling Robots Market Forecast

