Medical Waste Management Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2023

Medical waste management offers the full complement of medical waste disposal including solid waste, pharmaceutical waste, and document destruction. Medical waste is a subset of wastes generated at health care facilities, such as hospitals, physicians’ offices, dental practices, blood banks, and veterinary hospitals/clinics, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Medical Waste Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Medical Waste Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Medical waste can be infectious, contain toxic chemicals and pose contamination risks to both people and the environment. Appropriate treatment of different types of medical waste is necessary to create a safe living surrounding for human beings. Medical waste management is divided into incineration, autoclaves and others according to the treatment technology. Incineration is the most usually used method which took for 84.12% of the USA total treatment volume in 2015.

The global Medical Waste Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Medical Waste Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Stericycle

Sharps Compliance

Veolia Environnement

Daniels Sharpsmart

Clean Harbors

MedWaste Management

ATI

Republic Services

Waste Management

Medical Waste Management

Excel Medical Waste

Cyntox

Triumvirate

BioMedical Waste Solutions

UMI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Incineration

Autoclaves

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Infectious Waste

Hazardous Waste

Radioactive Waste

General Waste

