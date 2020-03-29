Mobile Value Added Service Market 2025: Demand By Key Players Like AT&T, Apple, Alphabet, Blackberry, Samsung Electronics, Sprint, Vodafone Group, Tech Mahindra, ZTE

Mobile phones are not only used for making calls and they have turned into multipurpose devices that can enable the users to access apps, read the news, web surfing, checking e-mails and social media interaction.

The market in North America is set to dominate the global mobile value added service market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. North America mobile value added service market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Mobile Value Added Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Value Added Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Value Added Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Apple

Alphabet

Blackberry

Samsung Electronics

Sprint

Vodafone Group

Tech Mahindra

ZTE

OnMobile Global

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Short Message Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Interactive Voice & Video Response

Wireless Application Protocol

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer

Enterprise

Network Provider

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

