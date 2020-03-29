Mobile Value Added Service Market 2025: Demand By Key Players Like AT&T, Apple, Alphabet, Blackberry, Samsung Electronics, Sprint, Vodafone Group, Tech Mahindra, ZTE
Mobile phones are not only used for making calls and they have turned into multipurpose devices that can enable the users to access apps, read the news, web surfing, checking e-mails and social media interaction.
The market in North America is set to dominate the global mobile value added service market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. North America mobile value added service market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Mobile Value Added Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Value Added Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Value Added Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Apple
Alphabet
Blackberry
Samsung Electronics
Sprint
Vodafone Group
Tech Mahindra
ZTE
OnMobile Global
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Short Message Service (SMS)
Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
Interactive Voice & Video Response
Wireless Application Protocol
Unstructured Supplementary Service Data
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer
Enterprise
Network Provider
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
