Number of Onshore Activities are Increasing Globally, which leads the Onshore Segment to hold a Major Share of the Reservoir Analysis Market

The global reservoir analysis market is showing high growth due to the increasing demand for energy worldwide. Reservoirs are porous structure or units that hold hydrocarbon reserves and can be both, conventional and unconventional. Reservoir analysis is intended to determine flow related properties such as permeability, porosity, temperature, volume, and pressure of reservoir formation and fluid to successfully optimize the production and recovery techniques. Reservoir characteristics such as reservoirs fluid sensitivity, formation damage during stimulating, reservoir production potential, reservoir rock quality, and reservoir digenetic history are formulated through reservoir analysis.

According to resource types, the market for reservoir analysis can be segmented in to conventional and unconventional resource type. Conventional reservoirs ensure the oil and natural gas flows easily to the wellbores, whereas the unconventional reserves follow a special operational strategy to recover the oil and gas. Heavy oil and tar sands, tight gas sands, and gas hydrate deposits, are some of the prominent examples of unconventional reserves. The abundance of unconventional resources globally and development of new technologies such as horizontal or directional drilling and hydraulic fracturing and have led to an increase in the production and exploration from unconventional resources. These trends are expected to expand the market for unconventional resources.

Geographically, the Middle East and Africa holds a leading share in the global market as Saudi Arabia constitutes to one fifth of the world’s proven oil reserves. In addition, North America is expected to exhibit an impressive growth in the next few years owing to exploration and growing production of unconventional resources.

The oil and gas price crisis has had a tremendous impact on global exploration and production activities. The fall of prices had many companies and investors concerned about enhancing already existing projects rather than investing on new projects.

In terms of service, the reservoir analysis market can be segmented into geological, petro-physical, and engineering. Geological services include data acquisition, data evaluation, seismic and structural stratigraphic interpretation, mineralogical analysis of reservoir, core evaluation, reservoir characterization, geostatistics and quantification, uncertainties analysis, risk analysis, and volumetrics. Petro-physical services include well log analysis, physical properties analysis, AVO modelling, rock property modelling, rock physical measurements, fluid replacement modelling, and invasion & dispersion analysis. Engineering services include numerical reservoir modelling, static 2D and 3D reservoir modelling decline curve analysis, production forecasting, development planning, well-test design and interpretation, reservoir PVT analysis, economic modelling, and well design optimization. The geological service segment is estimated to hold a prominent share of the market by the end of the forecast period due to significant investments in shale gas exploration.

In terms of resource type, the reservoir analysis market can be segmented into conventional and unconventional. The Conventional resource is a high permeability reservoir where the production can be carried out through traditional methods such as drilling, pumping, and compression techniques. Unconventional resource are reservoirs with low permeability, source rocks are immature, and product is in a weird form and where advanced techniques are employed for production. Usually, shale oil/shale gas, coal-bed methane, tight gas sands, methane hydrates (not in production yet) tar sands are termed as unconventional resources. The cost of conventional resource type production is comparatively low and is simple in operation. These key features prompt the conventional resource segment to account for a prominent share of the reservoir analysis market. However, extensive research is being carried out to improve the unconventional resource type production and make it feasible for companies to invest in the market. Technological advancements are anticipated to drive the unconventional resource segment during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the reservoir analysis market can be segmented into onshore and offshore. Onshore applications include operations carried out on land, and offshore applications include operations carried out at low, medium, and high depths of the ocean. Offshore applications require considerable investments and time. The number of onshore activities are increasing globally, which leads the onshore segment to hold a major share of the reservoir analysis market.

In terms of region, the reservoir analysis market can be segmented into Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Saudi Arabia constitutes one fifth of the world’s proven oil reserves, which makes the Middle East & Africa a key region in the reservoir analysis market. However, unconventional resource exploration and production such as shale gas is extensively carried out in North America, this is likely to cause the market in the region to hold a major share of the global market by the end of the forecast period.

Key players operating in the reservoir analysis market are Weatherford International, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Halliburton Company, Core Laboratories, ALS Limited, Intertek, NUTECH Energy Alliance Ltd, SGS Group, Tracerco, Oil India Limited, and Geokinetics.