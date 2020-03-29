Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market – Global Industry Analysis and Growth 2019: EVRAZ, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd, EUROPIPE Group, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, Zhejiang Kingland, Tenaris, Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe and Others

Accomplishment of maximum return on investment (ROI) is one of the most wannabe goals for any industry which can be achieved with the finest market research report. This Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market report handles market research of the Chemicals and Materials industry by considering several parameters that are involved in the business growth.

Pipelines associated with the oil and gas business are utilized to transport a multitude of commodities such as crude oil, natural gas, and refined products over various distances. Onshore pipelines are constructed over land and may even stretch across different countries. Onshore pipelines may either be laid underground or above ground. Crude oil and natural gas are found in rock formations in the earth’s crust. The depths at which oil and gas reservoirs occur can vary from a few meters to more than 40,000 feet. The valuable petroleum resources are extracted by drilling through the surface to the depths where the resources occur.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: EVRAZ, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd, EUROPIPE Group, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, Zhejiang Kingland, Tenaris, Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe, CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing, CHU KONG PIPE, Baosteel and Borusan Mannesmann.

Segmentation by product type:

ERW Pipes

SSAW Pipes

LSAW Pipes

Others

Segmentation by application:

Crude Oil Transmission

Natural Gas Transmission

Refined Products Transmission

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

