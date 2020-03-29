Parenteral Packaging Market lucrative opportunities by 2028 examined in new market research report

Manufacturers of parenteral packaging products are moving away from the ‘drugs for container’ concept and are focusing on providing ‘containers for drugs’ – implying the adoption of appropriate materials to manufacture parenteral containers. The 3P’s driving the global parenteral packaging market are Product, Process, and Patient, and given the increasing focus on sustainability and green initiatives, plastic is slowly being eliminated from the parenteral packaging ecosystem. Companies are shifting towards prefilled and ready-to-use containers and this is expected to augment the usability of parenteral products in self-medication.

As such, the global market for parenteral packaging is set to witness significant growth in the next 10 years, as estimated in a study by Future Market Insights. According to a report released by the leading market research firm, the global parenteral packaging market is set to exceed US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2018. Exhibiting a growth rate of 4.8% in the coming decade, revenue from the sales of parenteral packaging products is slated to cross US$ 16 Bn by 2028. Sustainability is the buzzword here – manufacturers are steadfast in their focus on addressing environmental concerns; which probably explains the near-death of plastic as a preferred material for parenteral packaging, owing to environmental issues associated with the disposal of plastic parenteral packaging products.

Innovation to Take Centre Stage in the Manufacturing of Parenteral Packaging Products; Automation to Underpin Core Production Processes

With technology having seeped through the global industry fabric, the market for parenteral packaging products is witnessing a new era of advanced processing techniques powered by automation in the packaging industry. Advanced automation in manufacturing processes has brought in notable modifications pertaining to the provision of drugs to patients, and this integration of automation into core manufacturing systems is trending the global parenteral packaging market.

Manufacturers are also focusing on deploying high quality, contamination free processes to assemble parenteral packaging containers. These processes seek to eliminate incidences of reactions between the material used to manufacture the containers and the actual content (drugs) of the containers, thereby preventing harmful effects on patients consuming the drugs. Several product recalls in the past have forced manufacturers of parenteral packaging products to select the best material to manufacture containers, and this factor is acting in favour of revenue growth of the global parenteral packaging market.

Ready-to-Fill Formats and Automated Assembly Lines Trending the Global Parenteral Packaging Market

On the back of sustainability drives by global governments, manufacturers of parenteral packaging products are changing their operations by integrating automated systems in their assembly lines. A strategic shift from manual to automatic packing lines is bringing in enhanced process efficiency and reducing dependency on manual labour, thereby creating pathways for cost-effectiveness in the long run. Further, the rapidly rising demand for prefilled syringes is benefitting the global parenteral packaging market. Specific requirements from the healthcare industry for speciality packaging products such as IV pre-mixed systems and single-use vials is also expected to bolster revenue generation in the global market for parenteral packaging in the coming years.

Newer Raw Material Options to Create Increased Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers of Parenteral Packaging Products

Over the years, conventional raw materials used to manufacture parenteral packaging products have witnessed several advancements. Add to this the introduction of newer types of material to manufacture parenteral packaging containers, and the global market is suddenly a hotbed of opportunities for manufacturers. The global parenteral packaging market is witnessing strategic collaboration between manufacturers and suppliers for both the sourcing of appropriate raw materials and the final packaging formats. For instance, polymers such as cyclic olefin polymers (COP) and cyclic olefin copolymers (COC) are being sought after in large numbers, owing to their inherent advantages over conventional plastic and glass used to manufacture parenteral packaging containers. The introduction of better raw material types supports increased sophistication in drug delivery technologies, thereby helping manufacturers up their revenue standing in the global market. Needless to say, this is positively impacting revenue growth of the global parenteral packaging market.