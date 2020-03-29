Passenger Car Air Suspension Market Trend, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2024) Continental,Wabco,Firestone,ThyssenKrupp Bilstein

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Passenger Car Air Suspension Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 122 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Passenger Car Air Suspension market status and forecast, categorizes the global Passenger Car Air Suspension market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Air suspension is a type of vehicle suspension powered by an electric or engine-driven air pump or compressor. This compressor pumps the air into a flexible bellows, usually made from textile-reinforced rubber. The air pressure inflates the bellows, and raises the chassis from the axle. Passenger car air suspension is that air suspension used in place of passenger car.

An air suspension system in a passenger car is installed in order to have enhanced riding comfort as well as driving safety. Passenger cars that have an air suspension system installed can quickly and easily align themselves to the corresponding conditions of the terrain which they are currently driven on.

In the early 30s last century, American Firestone tire company firstly applied air suspension in car industry. In 1944 General motor company cooperated with Firestone Company on air suspension application in passenger car for first trial. The trial result showed air suspension system had inherent superiority.

Luxury passenger cars such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW are increasingly demanded from regions such as Germany and China. The Americas also contribute significantly to the market segment, with the number of passenger cars equipped with air suspension expected to hit 0.81 million units by 2022 with the CAGR of 7.5% from 2017-2022. Market growth is primarily driven by growing concern for comfort and luxury.

The worldwide market for Passenger Car Air Suspension is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million US$ in 2024, from 810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Continental

Wabco

Firestone

ThyssenKrupp Bilstein

Hitachi

Dunlop

BWI Group

Accuair Suspension

Electronically Controlled Air Suspension

Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension

Sedan

SUV

Others

