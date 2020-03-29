Plant Activators Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2026

Plant Activators Market: Introduction

Various microbes attack and threaten the survival of plants. Most microbes are rendered harmless due to the passive and active resistance employed by plants. In resistant cultivar, resistance system of host is triggered on time to defeat the development of the pathogen, resulting in no disease or decreased disease incidence. Susceptible cultivars, despite the presence of general defense genes, cannot block the development of pathogens and diseases, as these are triggered either late or in lower amount than required. However, susceptible cultivars can be made resistant by triggering their defense response system through the usage of certain biotic or abiotic inducers. Plant activators are compounds that activate plant resistance reactions against pathogens. They trigger defense genes in plants by giving signal via signal transduction pathway reconciled by salicylic acid. A compound is considered ‘plant activator’ when a compound’s agent or metabolites does not have any direct antifungal activity on the plant. Plant activators offer resistance from a wide range of pathogens by triggering systematic acquired resistance. Plant activators do not possess any pesticidal or antibiotic activity; therefore, they have minimal effect on human health.

Plant Activators Market: Segmentation

The plant activators market can be segmented based on source, crop type, form, application, and region. In terms of source, the market can be bifurcated into chemical and biological. The biological segment is expected to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in a price of new developing pesticides, increase in level of insect & weed resistance to chemicals, and implementation of stringent regulations on chemical usage are driving the segment. Greater efficacy, lower residue level, and environment and crop safety are also fueling the biological segment. Based on crop type, the plant activators market can be divided into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and turf & ornamentals. The fruits & vegetables segment is anticipated to dominate the plant activators market during forecast period. Increase in health awareness among end-users; and rise in disposable income, which leads to growth in consumption of a wide range of fruits and vegetables, are factors driving the segment.

In terms of form, the plant activators market can be segregated into solutions, water dispersible, and wettable powders. The solutions segment is estimated to dominate the plant activators market during the forecast period. Solutions are mostly preferred as they do not lead to dust formation, toxicity, or flammability. Based on application, the plant activators market can be classified into foliar spray, soil treatment, and others. Of these, foliar spray is easy to use and offers high level of effectiveness. Thus, the foliar spray segment is estimated to expand at faster pace in the near future.

Plant Activators Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global plant activators market include Syngenta, Plant health care, Arysta Lifescience, Nihon Nohyaku Co.Ltd., Certis, Gowan, NutriAg, Eagle Plant Protect Pvt. Ltd., Meiji Selka, and Isagro.