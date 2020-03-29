Plastic Jar Packaging Market Prevalent Opportunities up to 2027

For many decades, plastic jars have been adopted widely for packaging of materials like food, detergents, and other consumer goods. Plastic Jars are made from compounds such as polyethylene terephthalate, HDPE, LDPE, polystyrene etc., known to have an impressive clarity, and a good ability to withstand impact. They are known to act like a barrier that can resist oil and grease, and temperature changes which may affect the product within, especially food products. Attributed to their properties which include economic price point, improved product insulation, its recyclability, resistance to UV, and minimized need for coatings to prevent dissolution with food, the preference for plastic jar has increased substantially, translating into value proposition for players operating in the plastic jar packaging market.

Plastic jar Packaging Market: Dynamics

Global consumer packaging market has transformed over the past few years, creating the need for absolute customization in terms of package design and formulations. Since, retail sector growth in developed market is staggering around 5%, and that in developing markets it has already surpassed over 8% annually, it is anticipated that it would translate in meteoric growth for the plastic jar packaging market. The global plastic jar packaging market is also growing on the backdrop of FMCG industry growth along with changing food consumption pattern.

Global ready to eat food market grew at CAGR of over 6.8% over the past three years and is likely to gain momentum with growing urbanization and increasing disposable income. Despite all the positive market conditions for plastic jars packaging market, stringent policy framework and regulatory landscape are likely to impede the growth, along with developing alternate packaging options such as bag in box or bag in tubes. Concerns for the environmental effects of plastic also restrain the growth of the plastic jar packaging market. Plastic being known to take centuries to decompose, paves way for an increasing demand for new recyclable forms of plastic, which makes the market a competitive one.

Plastic jar Packaging Market: Segmentation

According to the Society of Plastics Industry, a plastic Jar or any other plastic container with a code of 1 indicates that it is made out of PET. A plastic jar with a code of 2 represents HDPE, 3 represents PVC, 4 represents LDPE, 5 represents PE, 6 represents Styrofoam (or PS), a code of 7 may represent that the Plastic jar is made out of miscellaneous plastics that are not represented any of the other six codes.

Plastic jar packaging market: Geographical and Competitive dynamics

Being the most developed of all with a well-informed consumer population, North America is the largest market for plastic jars. It is closely followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific region and RoW. However, economic powerhouses like China and India represent markets that have shown the growing need for economical products that also promise quality. Rapid economic development of these countries, in addition to a large consumer base, plastic jars are anticipated to face sizable demand in the next decade. These, combined with the added benefits of plastic jars like inert nature and resistance to impact damage, protection from UV etc., increase the need for such products in these markets.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market for plastic jars are – Alpha Packaging, Constar International, Ontario Plastic Container producers Ltd, Gepack, Cospak, Amcor, Container Corporation of Canada, Graham Packaging Europe, Olcott Plastics and M & H Plastics.

The report offers a competitive evaluation of the market for plastic jars. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data and verifiable projections in market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market for plastic jars, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types and applications.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint