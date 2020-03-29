Plastic Pallet Market Growth Factors 2024 – Kamps Pallets, Buckhorn, GEM, Rodman, Nelson, Loscam, Brambles, Craemer Holding, Langjia, ORBIS, Rehrig Pacific, Lika Plastic Pallet, CABKA Group, Schoeller Allibert, Qinghao Plastic Pallet and Others

Plastic Pallet Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Plastic Pallet market.

A pallet, sometimes inaccurately called a skid (a skid has no bottom deck boards), is a flat transport structure that supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted by a forklift, pallet jack, front loader, work saver, or other jacking device, or a crane. A pallet is the structural foundation of a unit load which allows handling and storage efficiencies. Goods or shipping containers are often placed on a pallet secured with strapping, stretch wrap or shrink wrap and shipped. Since its invention in the twentieth century, its use has dramatically supplanted older forms of crating like the wooden box and the wooden barrel, as it works well with modern packaging like corrugated boxes and intermodal containers commonly used for bulk shipping.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Plastic Pallet market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Plastic Pallet in 2016.

In the industry, Brambles profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Craemer Holding and Langjia ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 20.41%, 5.52% and 4.95% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Plastic Pallet, including High density polyethylene (HDPE) and Polypropylene (PP). And High density polyethylene (HDPE) is the main type for Plastic Pallet, and the High density polyethylene (HDPE) reached a sales volume of approximately 71533 K Unit in 2016, with 52.13% of global sales volume.

Plastic Pallet technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Kamps Pallets, Buckhorn, GEM, Rodman, Nelson, Loscam, Brambles, Craemer Holding, Langjia, ORBIS, Rehrig Pacific, Lika Plastic Pallet, CABKA Group, Schoeller Allibert, Qinghao Plastic Pallet, Greystone Logistics, IPG Intelligent Packaging Group and Faber Halbertsma Group.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Pallet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Plastic Pallet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Segmentation by application:

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Chemical Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic Pallet consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Plastic Pallet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Pallet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Pallet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Plastic Pallet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

