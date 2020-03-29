Sandwich Spread Market Driven by Rising Demand for Fast Food

Sandwich is as popular as ever. They are casually eaten and are completely customizable as per the taste of the consumer. They are eaten fresh and mainly along with hot drinks world over. A sandwich spread is a food product that is literally spread, with a knife on a piece of loaf/bread and crackers. Sandwich spread food products are made in a paste, syrup or liquid style, and have various ingredients to make various taste in sandwiches. Spreads are added to enhance the food flavor and texture, which may be considered bland without it.

Spreads are most popular due to increasing consumption of fast food mainly by the millennials and an urge among them to taste varied taste and flavor while eating sandwiches. The sandwich spread is mainly used in the fast foods like sandwiches, burger, toasts, hot dogs and many more.

The key demand of Sandwich Spread market includes mainly from fast food market and from the household. Changing tastes, westernization of food meals, rising demand for fast food among millennials and higher disposable income is fueling the growth of market worldwide. Snacks as a meal replacement in many parts of the world is a major driver which is expected to grow the market further.

Lack of product innovations are expected the hamper the market growth in the projected period.

However, the transition from traditional cooked dishes to fast food consumption patterns is the new trend among food processors and consumers. The growing food innovations among youngsters is also expected to grow the market due to the changing tastes among them.

In the United States, the market for Sandwich Spread is declining among Americans due to increasingly hectic lifestyles that translates into less time spending at home and even lesser time in cooking. Many households are therefore shifting towards quick meals at restaurants or fast food cafes. Also the changing eating patterns, consumers are switching towards bold and spices flavor leading to growth of condiments. Approximately half of the Americans eat a sandwich daily and all of them use a condiment or a spread.

All over cafes and bakeries in Europe, sandwiches are made using smoked salmon, or prosciutto, or grilled vegetables, with lots and lots of butter and cheese spread all over. The market in European countries due to tourism is also expected to grow the market for sandwich spread market in the region. Whereas in the Asia Pacific region, due to rising population and the majority of the young millennials and their growing household incomes, westernization of food products with new tastes is expected to grow the market. The busy schedules and the best option to hunger cravings, the sandwiches are widely consumed and hence driving the market for the sandwich spread as well.

Some of the prominent players of Sandwich Spread are Heinz, Lady’s Choice, Veeba Foods, Cremica, Duke Foods, Unilever N.V., Best Foods and various other regional manufacturers.