Soil Moisture Sensors Market Study Offering Deep Insights with Top Key Players Husqvarna, Parrot, The Toro Company, Davis Instruments, Acclima, Decagon Devices

Soil-moisture sensors are installed below ground at minimum and maximum root depths for specific landscaping. Soil-moisture sensors are operated by matching the soil-moisture level in the upper-level sensor with a sensor set in the lowest root zone. Any difference in moisture level between the upper and lower sensors and the corresponding valves are shut down. Therefore, by using the soil moisture sensors, plantation owners save water and eliminate needless irrigation when the soil already has adequate moisture.

The Soil Moisture Sensors Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

This report focuses on the Soil Moisture Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Husqvarna, Parrot, The Toro Company, Davis Instruments, Acclima, Decagon Devices, Delta-T Devices, Irrometer, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

The agriculture segment was the largest revenue contributor to the global soil moisture sensor market.

The worldwide market for Soil Moisture Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensor

Water Potential Soil Moisture Sensor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Landscaping

Sports Turf

Other

