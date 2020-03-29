South Korea Medical Tourism Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Medical Tourism Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

South Korea Medical Tourism Market is likely to reach nearly USD 2 Billion by the year end of 2022 growing at a CAGR of around 15% from 2017 to 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as technologically advanced treatments and medical procedures, pioneer in plastic/cosmetic surgery and dentistry, excellent medical practitioners & medical facilities, affordable medical costs and strong government support and initiatives.

Chinese medical tourists play a significant role in contributing revenue to the South Korea economy. China contributed more than 35% share in 2016. China is likely to maintain dominance in South Korea Medical Tourism revenue share by the year end of 2022. United States spot at second position in the revenue share with XX% share. Other countries such as Japan, Russia, Kazakhstan and UAE emerge as the largest revenue generators in the South Korea Medical Tourism Market.

The research report titled “South Korea Medical Tourism Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecast 2017 – 2022” provides detailed information on the South Korea Medical Tourism Market. This report analyzes market data and provides a better understanding of medical tourists flow and revenue to South Korea. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for South Korea Medical Tourism Market has been detailed in the report. Key industry news and medical procedures cost comparision are analyzed with details. This report also entails a detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the South Korea Medical Tourism Market.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

South Korea Medical Tourism Market Environment & Trend (2009 – 2022)

South Korea Medical Tourism Market Share & Forecast (2009 – 2022)

South Korea Medical Tourism Market – Countrywise Analysis

Medical Procedures – Cost Comparison Analysis

Industry News from South Korea Medical Tourism

Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the South Korea Medical Tourism Market

South Korea Medical Tourism Market – 12 Countries Covered

1) United States

2) China

3) Japan

4) Russia

5) Mongolia

6) Vietnam

7) Philippines

8) Kazakhstan

9) Saudi Arabia

10) Uzbekistan

11) Indonesia

12) United Arab Emirates

Some Points from Toc:

Executive Summary South Korea Medical Tourism Market Environment & Trend (2009 – 2022)

2.1 South Korea – Overall Medical Tourists Arrival

2.2 South Korea – Overall Medical Tourists Revenue By Country – South Korea Medical Tourism Market Share & Forecast (2009 – 2022) Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the South Korea Medical Tourism Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Inhibitors Medical Procedures – Cost Comparison Analysis Industry News from South Korea Medical Tourism

6.1 Year 2017

6.2 Year 2016

6.3 Year 2015

