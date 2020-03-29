Special Fire Truck Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Special Fire Truck is a special type of fire engine. Mainly include ARFF, forest fire engines, dangerous goods fire engines, smoke car and other models.

Scope of the Report:

Global special fire truck market was performing well in the last five years, especially in emerging economies. Latin America, Africa, Middle East and Russia have increased their purchase significantly along with the premier commodity price. In Asia, urbanization process has pushed the safety concerns and special fire truck demand was at a high level. Demand for the developed countries, such as United States, Europe and Japan, are fairly stable of replacement requirements.

China is a fast growing market, driving by quick urbanization process and tall residential building demands and increasing airports. Right now, China market is quite segmented, with many local manufacturers competing at low-technology level and import high-end products. The high-end products segment is expected to grow faster than common pumper or tanker trucks.

Although sales of Fire Truck brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Fire Truck field hastily.

The worldwide market for Special Fire Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Special Fire Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

Morita Holdings

Magirus

E-ONE

KME

Gimaex

Ziegler Firefighting

Ferrara Fire Apparatus

CFE

Beijing Zhongzhuo

Tianhe

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ARFF

Forest Fire Engines

Dangerous Goods Fire Engines

Smoke Car

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

City Fire Fighting

Industrial Fire Fighting

Fire Fighting in the Wild

Airport Fire Fighting

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Special Fire Truck product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Special Fire Truck, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Special Fire Truck in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Special Fire Truck competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Special Fire Truck breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Special Fire Truck market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Special Fire Truck sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Special Fire Truck Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Special Fire Truck Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Special Fire Truck by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Special Fire Truck by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Special Fire Truck by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Special Fire Truck by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Special Fire Truck by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Special Fire Truck Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Special Fire Truck Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Special Fire Truck Market Forecast (2019-2024)



