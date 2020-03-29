Switchgear Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2020

Switchgears are the switching devices designed to protect, meter, regulate and control power generation, transmission and distribution equipment and electric motor control systems. Switchgears are located on both the low-voltage and high-voltage side of large power transformers in substations. Switchgear includes circuit breakers, fuses, and isolators.

market for the switchgear is segmented on the basis of the current rating, voltage, insulating medium, construction type, interrupting device, type of current, application and purpose as well as on the basis of the geography to provide overall picture of the market. The overallis segmented on the basis of the current rating, voltage, insulating medium, construction type, interrupting device, type of current, application and purpose as well as on the basis of the geography to provide overall picture of the market.

The global demand driven by the substantial investment in the T&D infrastructure and increasing demand for renewable sources of energy is expected to boost the growth of the switchgear market. However, increasing raw material prices is expected hamper the growth of this market.

Presently, Asia Pacific accounts for the highest demand for the Switchgear. The increasing demand for medium and high voltage switchgears is expected to drive the growth in this region. China is expected to be the leading market for global switchgears. The demand is driven by increasing investment in alternative sources of energy. In North America and Europe, the demand for renewable power generation is expected to open new market

opportunities in medium-voltage switchgears market.

Some of the market players in this industry segment are Xian XD Switch Gear Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, OJSC Power Machines, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Hyosund Corp., GE Co., Eaton Corp., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Alstom SA, and ABB Ltd. among others.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2043

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of