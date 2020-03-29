Thickeners And Vegetable Gums Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 – 2026

Thickeners and Vegetable Gums: Market Outlook

There are certain substances and compounds which needs to be added to the food products and beverages in order to maintain the shelf life of the final food product. These compounds are called as food additives. The food additives helps to maintain the color, flavour, and the freshness of the food product. There are certain food additives which have been used for many centuries such as sulfur dioxide in wine, sugar, and salts in bacon and dried fish. In the recent times there are many food additives which meets the need for food production as the large scale food production is different from the small scale food production. In the processed food, the most important ingredient as it is required to ensure safety and good condition, throughout the journey of these food products from factories, to the consumers.

Food additives should be used in the food products only when it is required by the particular food product such as a technological need, to preserve the nutritional quality of the food, and to enhance the food stability. There are various sources from which the food additives are derived from such as plants, minerals, and animals. Apart from natural sources, there are synthetic sources from which the food additives are derived from. In the recent times there are few food additives that are used predominantly such as emulsifiers, thickeners and vegetable gums, preservatives, hydrocolloids, coating agents, gelling agents, texturizing agents, and others.

Thickeners and vegetable gums are certain gums which are used in the food products as a thickener or a thickening agent. When the thickeners and vegetable gums are added to food products, then it helps to improve the viscosity without altering any of its other properties such as flavor, taste, color, and texture. Thickeners and vegetable gums helps increase the stability of the particular food product.

Thickeners and Vegetable Gums and its Properties:

The food grade thickeners and vegetable gums are obtained from certain modified food starches, vegetable gums, and other polysaccharides. When the thickeners and vegetable gums are added to the food products and beverages, it absorbs the fluids that are present in those products. Eventually, the food product thickens up. Breaking of the starch helps reverse the thickening action and the water molecules present in the food products and beverages act as a free fluid for absorption by the body. The thickeners and vegetable gums helps hold the water molecules even during the digestion process. Thus, thickeners and vegetable gums reduces the availability of fluids in the body.

The usage of thickeners and vegetable gums depend on the food product, and the purpose of usage. For example, arrowroot is being used a thickener for acidic food as the usage of corn starch loses its thickening properties eventually. There are various types of thickeners and vegetable gums available such as proteins and polysaccharides.

Global Thickeners and Vegetable Gums Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global thickeners and vegetable gums market has been segmented as:

Proteins

Polysaccharides

On the basis of nature, the global thickeners and vegetable gums market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of function, the global Thickeners and Vegetable Gums market has been segmented as:

Texturizers

Emulsifiers

Stabilizers

Preservatives

Coating

Gelling

On the basis of end use, the global Thickeners and Vegetable Gums market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverage Manufacturers Bakery Confectionery Dairy Ready-to-snacks Convenience Food Soft Drinks Packaged Food



Global Thickeners and Vegetable Gums Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global thickeners and vegetable gums market identified across the value chain include Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. DuPont De Nemours, Ingredion Incorporated, Naturex, Food Color World, Nexira, Kerry Group, Agro Gums, CP Kelco, Riken Vitamin, Fuerst Day Lawso, Taiyo International, Avebe, Palsgaard among the other thickeners and vegetable gums manufacturers.