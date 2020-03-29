UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market 2018 – Global Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2023

Hazards exist in every workplace in different forms such as falling objects, flying sparks, sharp edges, chemicals, noise, and countless other possibly hazardous situations. Personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as PPE, are equipment worn to minimize exposure to a variety of potential hazards. Personal protective equipment includes hands & arm protection, protective clothing, leg protection, respiratory protection, head protection, eye & face protection, and others equipment, which includes hearing protection, fall protection, gas detection, and others. These personal protective equipment are adopted when engineering controls and administrative controls are not feasible or effective to reduce the risks to acceptable levels. According to the UAE Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE), employers are required to protect their employees from workplace hazards that can cause injury. Thus, implementation of stringent regulatory framework in UAE for labor safety is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The UAE personal protective equipment market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the market is divided into hand & arm protection equipment, protective clothing, leg protection equipment, respiratory protection equipment, head protection equipment, eye and face protection equipment, and others. By application, the market is divided into manufacturing, construction, healthcare, oil & gas, and others.

The major players profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, E. I. Dupont de Nemours and Company, Ansell Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, JSP Limited, Venus Safety & Health Pvt., Ltd., Dream Castle Technical Supply LLC, Schefferville Trading LLC, and Vaultex. The report also includes various other manufacturers/distributors of PPE such as MSA Safety, Al Asayel Health & Safety, Uruguay Oil Field & Safety Equipment, Spark international Energy L.L.C., Specialised Technical Services (STS), and Atlas Safety.

Growth in awareness about the safety precautions and rise in injuries and numbers of workplace accidents have motivated the workers to make use of PPE, thereby driving the growth of the market. Positive macro-economic factors such as population growth, diversified economic growth, increase in younger labor force, and strong tourism has led to the rapid expansion of infrastructure in the UAE. In addition, the UAE government has taken measures to bridge the gap between supply and demand of housing for the lower income groups, which is anticipated to boost the residential construction in the UAE. Thus, rapid growth in construction sector in the UAE is anticipated to drive the PPE market. Moreover, in June 2016, Sheikh Mohammed launched Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 to increase the total output and value-addition of the manufacturing sector. Thus, growth in the production sector in the UAE is anticipated to open new opportunities for the PPE manufacturers, thereby driving the market growth. However, increased automation in end-use industries is expected to limit the market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Hands & Arm Protection Equipment

Protective Clothing

Leg Protection Equipment

Respiratory Protection Equipment

Head Protection Equipment

Eye & Face Protection Equipment

Others

By Application

Manufacturing

Construction

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Others

