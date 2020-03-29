Variable Rate Technology Industry 2018 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025
Variable-rate technology (VRT) describes any technology which enables producers to vary the rate of crop inputs. VRT combines a variable-rate (VR) control system with application equipment to apply inputs at a precise time and/or location to achieve site-specific application rates of inputs.
In 2018, the global Variable Rate Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Variable Rate Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Variable Rate Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AGCO Corporation
AG Leader Technology
Aarkay Food Product
CNH Industrial N.V.
Deere & Company
Kubota Corporation
Lindsay Corporation
Raven Industries Inc
Senterra LLC
SST Software
Trimble Inc
Topcon Corporation
Teejet Industries
Valmont Industries
Yara International ASA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Soil Sensing VRT
Fertilizer VRT
Seeding VRT
Yield Monitor VRT
Crop Protection Chemical VRT
Irrigation VRT
Other VRT Types
Market segment by Application, split into
Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Variable Rate Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
