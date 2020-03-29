Veggie Crisps Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook: Veggie Crisps Market

Veggies crisps are plant derived products derived from products such as rye, quinoa, corn, lentils, potato, and other plant-based products. Veggie crisps are free from animal-based products such as flavored meat ingredients, dairy-based flavors, and others. In the global crisps market, the demand for plant-based crisps or veggie crisps is increasing significantly. Consumers are inclining towards plant-based food and beverages in recent years, and this has been dramatically increasing over the last few decades. Increasing consumer awareness towards sustainability issues surrounding meat-based diets, going against animal cruelty, and health benefits of consuming plant-based food and beverages are some of the key drivers increasing the demand for vegan food products such as veggie crisps. Moreover, consumers are also seeking for veggie crisps that are 100% natural, gluten-free, GMO-free, without added MSG, no added artificial flavors and ingredients. An increasing population of vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarians especially in North America and Western European market, the demand for plant-based snacks such as veggie crisps, plant-based meat products, plant-based beverages etc. has achieved double-digit growth in the plant-based food and beverages industry.

Rising Concerns Regarding Ever-increasing Obese Population to Spur the Demand for Plant-based Crisps

The increasing consumption of unhealthy or comfort food with high cholesterol has given rise to an alarming state of increasing obese population. According to the World Health Organization, “the consumption of animal-based food products is directly linked to obesity, and has become one of the key public challenges of the 21st century”. Owing to such harmful effects, manufacturers, as well as consumers, are seeking healthy and plant-based food products. Vegetarian snacks such as veggie crisps, vegetarian jerky, plant-based protein strips, sausages, granola clusters, and others have made an especially strong breakthrough in the European and American market in the past five years. Organic food corresponded with changes in consumer habits has also fueled the demand for organic veggie snacks, organic veggie crisps, and other organic plant-based products in the global market. One of the major factor affecting the growth of veggie crisps market is related to the different parameters while manufacturing veggie crisps in order to make sure that the quality of the veggie crisps is not affected, as a majority of consumers of vegetarian food products are seeking for similar taste, quality, and flavor of veggie crisps as that of animal-based crisps available in meat flavors. Meeting stringent standards for the quality and consistency of meat substitutes can add to the manufacturing costs, and create a challenging market scenario for veggie crisps manufacturers across the global market.

Global Veggie Crisps Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, global veggie crisps market has been segmented as –

Organic Veggie Crisps

Conventional Veggie Crisps

On the basis of key ingredient, global veggie crisps market has been segmented as –

Rye

Quinoa

Corn

Chickpea

Lentil

Multigrain

Potato

Others

On the basis of product type, global veggie crisps market has been segmented as –

Natural Veggie Crisps

Flavored Veggie Crisps

On the basis of sales channel, global veggie crisps market has been segmented as –

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Food & Drinks Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Global Veggie Crisps Market: Key Players

Some of the key players engaged in the business of veggie crisps market are BRAD’S PLANT BASED, LLC, Frito-Lay, Proper Crisps, FINN CRISP, Cofresh Snack Foods, Nims Fruit Crisps Limited, Bare Snacks, LesserEvil, Lam’s Foods Inc., Yum Yum Chips, and others.