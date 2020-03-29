Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on veterinary molecular diagnostics market provides an in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional veterinary molecular diagnostics market. The molecular diagnostic is a collection of techniques used to analyses biological markers in the genome and proteome. In veterinary molecular diagnostics, samples originating from animals are tested to know the disease, and possibility of disease in future to them. Developments in the farm animals sector and in our societal attitude towards pet animals have resulted in an increased demand for fast and reliable diagnostic techniques. Veterinary molecular diagnostics primarily focuses on the detection, identification, and genotyping of pathogens.

Growing consumption of animal-based products around the world is the major factor drives the growth of veterinary molecular diagnostics market. There is continuously increasing pressure on the livestock sector to meet the growing demand for animal-based products as milk, meat, fur, skin, bone and several animal-derived products. These growing needs are helping to grow the veterinary molecular diagnostic market, to maintain the healthy life of animals. These diagnostic measures not only keep them healthy but also help to protect them from several infectious diseases in future. Hence, the demand of veterinary molecular diagnostic is increasing at a rapid pace.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of new infectious disease among animals and growing awareness among farmers and pet owners is another major factor trigger the growth of veterinary molecular diagnostics market. On the other hand, lack of skilled personnel and the high cost of treatment are hampering the growth of this market. Furthermore, Introduction of veterinary molecular biology programs in academics creates the growth of veterinary molecular diagnostics market in the coming years.

The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into the product, technology, animal type, disease indication and end-user.

Market Segmentation by product

Based on the product, the global veterinary molecular diagnostic market is bifurcated into Instruments & Software, Kits & Reagents and Services. Kits & Reagents segment is accounted to be the largest market share of 44.7% in 2017 and it was worth 186 USD million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach 355 USD million by 2024. Kits and reagents enable diverse sequencing methods for a variety of sample types and throughput needs. The growing number of modified kits and reagents used in disease detection and health surveillance procedures boost the growth of kits and reagents.

Market Segmentation by technology

Based on technology, the market has been bifurcated into the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarrays, and DNA sequencing. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is expected to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period, owing to several advantages over the conventional detection methods. Moreover, the method is quicker than the usual immunodetection methods.

Market Segmentation by Animal Type

In terms of animal type, the market has been isolated into companion animals and livestock animals. Based on disease indication, the market has been segregated into vector-borne diseases, respiratory pathogens detection, diarrhea pathogens detection, and others.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market. North America’s veterinary molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 327 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.00% over the period of 2018 to 2024. The boosting factors for the veterinary molecular diagnostics market are the high number of animal diagnosis tests by pet owners, the large number of facilities for research & development and increasing demand for livestock food products. Furthermore, the growth in North America can region is also attributed owing to the presence of major veterinary molecular diagnostic companies in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the veterinary molecular diagnostics market. High adoption of veterinary diagnostics, vaccines, drugs and medicated feed additives for the well-being of speedily growing population of livestock animals in the Asia Pacific region escalates the growth of veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

