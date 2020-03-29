White Box Servers Market Boosting the Growth with Top Key Players Quanta, Wistron, Inventec, Hon Hai, MiTAC, Celestica, Super Micro Computer, Compal Electronics

A white box server refers to customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. The term white box simply means that the equipment is unbranded or generic. All parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs.

The White Box Servers Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

This report studies the White Box Servers market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the White Box Servers market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Quanta, Wistron, Inventec, Hon Hai, MiTAC, Celestica, Super Micro Computer, Compal Electronics, Pegatron, ZT Systems, Hyve Solutions, Thinkmate

Quanta dominated the market, with accounted for 31.68% of the White Box Server revenue market share in 2016. Wistron, Inventec are the key players and accounted for 31.09%, 15.67% respectively of the overall White Box Server market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

The global White Box Servers market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of White Box Servers.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rack-mount Server

Blade Server

Whole Cabinet Server

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data Center

Enterprise Customers

