Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Analysis: By Top Key Players, Market Growth, Company Profiles, Regions and Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

Cree

Transphorm

ROHM Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

GaN Systems

Microsemi

United Silicon Carbide

Exagan

GeneSiC Semiconductor

Monolith Semiconductor

Qorvo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SiC

GaN

Segment by Application

Industrial Motor Drives

Renewable Energy

Automotive

UPS

Others

Table of Contents

1 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices

1.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SiC

1.2.3 GaN

1.3 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Motor Drives

1.3.3 Renewable Energy

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 UPS

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Size

1.5.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production

3.4.1 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Business

7.1 Infineon Technologies

7.1.1 Infineon Technologies Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Infineon Technologies Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cree

7.2.1 Cree Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cree Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Transphorm

7.3.1 Transphorm Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Transphorm Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ROHM Semiconductor

7.4.1 ROHM Semiconductor Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ROHM Semiconductor Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Texas Instruments

7.5.1 Texas Instruments Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Texas Instruments Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 STMicroelectronics

7.6.1 STMicroelectronics Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 STMicroelectronics Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 GaN Systems

7.7.1 GaN Systems Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 GaN Systems Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Microsemi

7.8.1 Microsemi Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Microsemi Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 United Silicon Carbide

7.9.1 United Silicon Carbide Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 United Silicon Carbide Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Exagan

7.10.1 Exagan Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Exagan Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GeneSiC Semiconductor

7.12 Monolith Semiconductor

7.13 Qorvo

8 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices

8.4 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Distributors List

9.3 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Forecast

11.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

