Wide-body Aircraft Engine Market By Production, Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export and Price Analysis- Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Wide-body Aircraft Engine Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Wide-body Aircraft Engine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wide-body Aircraft Engine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wide-body Aircraft Engine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Turbojet Engine

Turbo Fan Engine

Segment by Application

Small And Medium Wide Body Aircraft

Large Wide-Body Aircraft

Table of Contents

1 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wide-body Aircraft Engine

1.2 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Turbojet Engine

1.2.3 Turbo Fan Engine

1.3 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Small And Medium Wide Body Aircraft

1.3.3 Large Wide-Body Aircraft

1.4 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Market Size

1.5.1 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production

3.4.1 North America Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production

3.5.1 Europe Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wide-body Aircraft Engine Business

7.1 GE Aviation

7.1.1 GE Aviation Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GE Aviation Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Pratt & Whitney

7.2.1 Pratt & Whitney Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Pratt & Whitney Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Rolls-Royce

7.3.1 Rolls-Royce Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Rolls-Royce Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wide-body Aircraft Engine

8.4 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Distributors List

9.3 Wide-body Aircraft Engine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Market Forecast

11.1 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Wide-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

