5 Bolt (Fastener) Market Growth Analysis | Key Players Würth, KAMAX, Acument, Stanley, LISI Group, Araymond, Marmon, Infasco, Gem-Year, Nucor Fastener, Arconic (Alcoa), CISER

Bolt is a fastener consisting of a threaded pin or rod with a head at one end, designed to be inserted through holes in assembled parts and secured by a mated nut that is tightened by applying torque.

The classification of bolts includes Half Screw Bolt, Full Screw Bolt. The proportion of Half Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 66.7%, and the proportion of Full Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 33.3%.

Get Sample PDF Copy At http://bit.ly/2NtnkEI

Bolts are application in automotive, machinery, construction, MRO and other industry. The most proportion of bolts is used in automotive, and the market share in 2016 is about 23.8% and the proportion of machinery in 2016 is about 19.5%

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the bolts industry will be more and more popular in the future.

Over the next five years, RRI projects that Bolt (Fastener) will register a 1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 26500 million by 2023, from US$ 24100 million in 2017.

This report studies the global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the top 5 players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2018, the top players:

Würth

KAMAX

Acument

Stanley

LISI Group

Araymond

Marmon

Infasco

Gem-Year

Nucor Fastener

Arconic (Alcoa)

CISER

Sundram Fasteners

TR Fastenings

Karamtara

Cooper & Turner

Tianbao Fastener

ATF

Ganter

Nitto Seiko

Oglaend System

XINXING FASTENERS

Penn Engineering

AFI Industries

Enquire Table Of Content At http://bit.ly/2GZ7gtf

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, from 2013 to 2018 (forecast), like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Half Screw Bolt

Full Screw Bolt

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate in each application, can be divided into

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Other

Buy [email protected] https://researchreportsinc.com/checkout/?add-to-cart=18237&&attribute_pa_choose-license=single-user&&quantity=1

About Us:

Research Reports Inc. is one of the leading destinations for market research reports across all industries, companies, and technologies. Our repository features an exhaustive list of market research reports from thousands of publishers worldwide.