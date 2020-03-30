At A CAGR Of 2.4% , Global Weapons Manufacturing Industry will rise in the period of 2019-2022

The global weapons manufacturing market should reach $130.5 billion by 2022 from $115.8 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%, from 2017 to 2022.

The global weapons manufacturing market is registering strong growth due to rapid economic growth in emerging market such as China and India, rising military tensions, terrorism and political instability in many countries in the Middle-East and Africa. Additionally, an uncertain political environment, increasing incidences of terrorism and technological advancements is expected to drive the demand for weapons manufacturing.

The market for weapons manufacturing reached a value of REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.

The market for weapons manufacturing is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Lockheed Martin Corp., BAE Systems plc, The Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corp., The Boeing Company, and others.

Explosives, rockets and mortars accounted for the largest share of the market for weapons manufacturing in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from explosives, rockets and mortars which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth, technological advancements and rising military tensions.

North America is the largest market for weapons manufacturing, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by Asia Pacific and the Middle-East. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the weapons manufacturing market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Asia Pacific, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the weapons manufacturing market. China and Australia are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent regulations in defense equipment procurement, high investment costs and increasing investments in cyber wars.

This research report categorizes the weapons manufacturing market by type. Product type include small arms, explosives, rockets, mortars, artillery, non-gunpowder and other gunpowder weapons.

