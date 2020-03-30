Automated Test Equipment Market to Reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2022

By 2022, Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market to Exceed USD 4.3 Billion.

Automated Test Equipment Market share and size are giving soundness to the growth in parent economies and various leading regions. The Automated Test Equipment Market analysis is an evaluation that analyzes the progressing and notable trends alongside forecast to 2022.The study covers significant Automated Test Equipment Market assessment players, arrangements that are vital, and improvements in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Automated Test Equipment Market report provides an exhaustive evaluation including allowing plans, types, applications, and market drivers, challenges, and chances road-map, significance series, player preferences, and technology. These procedures are employed to verify measurements, CAGR and measure the Automated Test Equipment Market size for fabricating organizations, regional segments, product segments, and also applications (end-users).

The ATE market is categorized based on the product and application. Based on the products, the market is segregated into memory, non-memory and discrete ATE.

The non-memory ATE is estimated to contribute significantly with the market share of over 60%. Enduring innovations in autonomous vehicles and IoT devices in aerospace and defense sector have significantly changed the dynamics of the industry.

The application segment of the ATE market include automotive, defense, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication and others. The IT & telecommunication application is projected to acquire the major share of the market.

It enables the service providers to augment the network with new telecom equipment manufacturers ensuring the consistent quality of the products.

Automotive sector growth can be attributed to the extensive application of semiconductor devices across the automotive electronics such as vehicle infotainment systems, Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS). Furthermore, increasing unit production, performance and complexity level of the devices in various electronic products has led to the emergence of growth in semiconductor device technology.

Increasing expansion of wireless networks and developments in semiconductor manufacturing processes in the emerging countries are projected to grow significantly over the period. Increasing miniaturization of devices with numerous features such as high resolution, superior quality cameras, touch screen display across various application areas which include telecommunication, IT and defense has positively influenced the ATE market.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the industry and is also anticipated to maintain the dominance over the forecast period owing to the presence of semiconductor industries. Rapid technological advancements with gradually changing customer needs have led to the positive impact to the market.

Presence of major electronic manufacturing and semiconductor companies in the countries such as Japan, China, Taiwan has significantly contributed to the industry growth. Furthermore, North America region is projected to grow steadily owing to the increased adoption of automated test equipment in defense and telecommunication sector.

Increasing demand of ATE from automotive manufacturers in Europe region will lead to significant growth.

Automated Test Equipment Market Key Benefits:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the Automated Test Equipment Market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends for gaining a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

