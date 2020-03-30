Bakery Mixes Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2017 – 2027

Bakery mixes are easy to use and cost effective ingredients for professional bakers. These are used to ensure high quality of the bakery products. Bakery mixes include flours, sweeteners, edible oils, starches and derivatives, coca and chocolate, salt, protein, hydrocolloids, lecithin, health promoting ingredients, etc. The global bakery mixes market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, attributed to food and beverages industry across the globe over the forecast period. The Europe bakery mixes market is expected to register a relatively high revenue share over the forecast period followed by North America bakery mixes market, attributed to increasing demand for natural and organic bakery mixes across the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for relatively high volume share with a significant growth rate in the global bakery mixes market over the forecast period.

Global Bakery Mixes Market: Dynamics

Growing food & beverages industry and high demand for bakery products are some of the crucial factors driving the global bakery mixes market. Macroeconomic factors affecting the global bakery mixes market include increasing population, globalization, increasing per capita income, etc. Companies manufacturing bakery mixes products can leverage potential opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to rapid growth of food & beverages market over the forecast period. The changing food habits and high demand for natural and organic bakery products are another important factors trending the global bakery mixes market.

Global Bakery Mixes Market: Segmentation

The global bakery mixes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, source, and region. On the basis of product type, flours segment is expected to dominate the global bakery mixes market over the forecast period. The bread segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period on the basis of application. Among the source segments, a natural segment is expected to dominate the global bakery mixes market. The natural segment is followed by organic segment and is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period in global bakery mixes market.

Based on the product type, the global bakery mixes market is segmented into:

Flours

Sweeteners

Edible Oils

Coca and Chocolate

Others

Based on the application, the global bakery mixes market is segmented into:

Breads

Cakes & Pies

Cookies & Biscuits

Pizza Dough

Brownies

Pancakes & Waffle

Others (Crackers, etc.)

Based on the source, the global bakery mixes market is segmented into:

Natural

Organic

Artificial

Global Bakery Mixes Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global bakery mixes market is fragmented into seven regions namely, North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. Among the regions, North America is expected to dominate the global bakery mixes market in terms of revenue contribution owing to increasing demand for organic bakery mixes. North America is followed by Western Europe in global bakery mixes market, attributed to high demand for natural and organic food and beverages across the region. APEJ bakery mixes market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period, attributed to the high growth of bakery products in the region. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to represent a moderate opportunity in the global bakery mixes market, owing to the moderate economic, agricultural, and industrial growth in the region. Overall, the outlook for the global bakery mixes market is positive over the forecast period.

Global Bakery Mixes Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the global bakery mixes market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bakels Worldwide, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Allied Mills Pty Ltd., Watson Inc., Malindra Group, Puratos Ltd., Lesaffre SA, Echema Technologies, LLC, Pillsbury Company, LLC, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Pamela’s Products Inc., and Enhance Proteins Ltd. Companies operating in the bakery mixes market including King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Pamela’s Products Inc., Puratos Ltd. and Pillsbury Company, LLC are focusing on enhancing its value share in the global market through merger and acquisition with various domestic manufacturers and SMEs.

