Banana Bread Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2017 – 2027

Banana bread, as the name suggests, is a bread made using the banana as its main and unique constituent. In the current era, there are numerous recipes for banana bread available on various websites. There are multiple varieties of the product present in the market which allows the customers to have multiple options while choosing the product. The ingredients of the banana bread include bananas, granulated sugar, flour, baking powder, spices, oil, butter, nuts, dairy products and others. One slice of banana bread, that is 60g, contains 196 calories and main calorie content of the banana bread comes from the carbohydrates such as sugar, starch, and fiber, it also possesses 6.3g of fat and 2.3g of protein. Being similar products, banana cakes and banana breads, possess some key differences which distinguish them, such as banana cake is sweeter than the banana bread, if observed keenly then banana bread appears denser, and third, but the most obvious difference is that both have difference in their ingredients such as banana cake is made from the wheat flour unlike banana bread.

Banana bread market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Along with normal nutrient content, the banana bread does possesses few properties which help in boosting the immune system of the human body and addition of walnuts in the banana bread increases the vitamin and mineral content of the bread, such as it provides 20 percent of the DRI for copper and manganese and 13 percent of the DRI for B-6. The manufacturers are launching different variants of banana bread such as gluten-free banana bread with coconut, which attracts consumers which are concerned about their health. Easy availability of the constituents, healthy properties of the product, new flavors of the product and easy preparation being instructed via, easily available recipes are the key factors which drive the banana bread market. The consumption of banana bread, in turn, affects the market of banana, jam, brown sugar, and honey, as their consumption do depend on the consumption of the banana bread.

Banana bread Market Segmentation:

The banana bread market is segmented on the basis of its types, flavors, and distribution channel. On the basis of its types, banana bread market can be segmented into flavored and unflavored banana bread. On the basis of flavors, banana bread market can be segmented into banana bread with nuts, banana bread with vanilla browned butter glaze, cinnamon crumble banana bread, banana bread with cream cheese frosting and much more. With the advent of new flavors in the banana bread, the global market for the product is also anticipated to grow. On the basis of the distribution channel, banana bread market can be segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, convenience store, online stores and other retail stores.

Banana bread Market Regional Outlook:

The regional segment for the market of banana bread is divided into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Banana bread production requires bananas as its main ingredient so in order to produce banana bread, regions which don’t support the heavy cultivation of bananas, need to import it from other regions. This strategy is implemented by regions such as North America which imports bananas from Asia Pacific which is highly enriched with bananas.

Banana bread Market Key Players:

The key players in the banana bread market includes Banana Bread Company, Mama Ka’z, Papa Joe’s Bakehouse, Havana Banana Breads, Big Banana Bread, and others.

