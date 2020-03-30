Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Industry Outlook to 2023 – The Climate, Awhere, Farmlogs, Onfarm, Farmersedge, Agribotix, Agdna, Conservis

Agriculture industry is undergoing policy reforms in almost every part of the world. Hence, new initiatives of production systems are being attempted in the form of contract farming or corporate farming.

Market players are focusing on new technology and working on introducing new parameters so as to gain maximum efficiency to entice the agricultural sector.

Over the next five years, Research Reports Inc projects that Big Data Analytics in Agriculture will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, Research Reports Inc studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Research Reports Inc considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Capturing Data

Storing Data

Analyzing Data

Others

Segmentation by application:

Chemical

Weather

Financial

Crop Production

Farm Equipment

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

The Climate

Awhere

Farmlogs

Onfarm

Farmersedge

Agribotix

Agdna

Conservis

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Big Data Analytics in Agriculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Big Data Analytics in Agriculture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

