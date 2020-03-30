Biopesticides Market Set for Rapid Growth During by 2028

“Summary

A rapidly expanding global population, coupled with limited agricultural land, is driving farmers and industry to develop sustainable and productive methods of for feeding an estimated 9 billion people by 2050.

Improvements in technology, agricultural techniques and pest control have allowed farmers to expand crop production on the limited arable land available. However, this expansion of productivity has come at a price: in soil erosion, pesticide-tolerant weeds and insects, and concerns about the safety of foods used for both human and animal consumption.

The total arable and permanent cropland for the world is estimated at more than REDACTED hectares (ha), with the largest arable holdings in the U.S. with REDACTED ha. As much as REDACTED of this total, however, is used for animal grazing rather than the production of cash, field or specialty crops. The total global amount of land that is farmed organically is REDACTED ha (latest data from 2015 by the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, or FiBL). This land is managed organically by REDACTED producers. To ensure productive crops, most farmers have turned to the use of synthetic pesticides to control crop-destroying pests. During the past 20 years, however, more farmers are recognizing theneed for other avenues for pest control that are not as damaging to the environment and the land.These farmers are turning to biopesticides to prevent pest damage in a more ecologically friendlymanner that includes more targeted applications, lower residues and fewer applications. Many growers,particularly those raising corn, cotton and soybeans, are using genetically modified (GM) seeds with pestdeterrents genetically incorporated into the seed, i.e., plant incorporated protectants PIPs).

The global synthetic pesticide market in 2015 was valued at nearly REDACTED, a decline of about REDACTED from 2014 in terms of constant U.S. dollars. The market further declined slightly in 2016. The global synthetic pesticide market is a mix of strong performing segments (i.e., herbicides, fungicides), and less-than-optimally performing segments (i.e., insecticides). Major manufacturers do not expect the insecticide market to rebound, and any increases in insecticide sales are projected to occur in developing regions, most notably Brazil and other Latin American countries, Eastern European countries and Asian countries rather than developed areas such as Europe and North America.

The global pesticide market is projected to expand through 2022 for both synthetic pesticides and biopesticides. During the same time period, however, synthetic insecticide use is projected to continue to decline, particularly with the increased use of GM seeds and pest resistance to common glyphosate products.

Biopesticides represent a strong growth area in the global pesticide market. Biopesticide sales represented an estimated REDACTED of the total market in 2016. Biopesticide market growth in the Americasis expected to occur primarily in Latin American countries, particularly Brazil and Argentina, whilegrowth in the EMRA area is expected in the Eastern European region rather than the EU. With the banning of many synthetic pesticides, the EU region, coupled with the Eastern European region and Russia, is expected to expand through 2022. China and India are the driving forces in the growth of biopesticides in the Asian region, and Australia is a major driver in the Oceania region, with mainly rangeland usage.”

“Report Scope

This report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes an overview of pesticides (synthetic and biopesticides), an overview of organic farming and production, a look at the industry structure, and sections on technology and patents. The synthetic pesticide market, genetically modified (GM) seeds and the biopesticide market are explored. Additional information on the organic market for food products offers the reader an opportunity to assess the biopesticide market in relation to crop production and sale of organic foods.

Report Includes

– 66 data tables and 16 additional tables

– A detailed overview and industry analysis of the global market for biopesticides within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– The global supply-and-demand scenario broken down by product type, crop type, product, geographical region, and application

– Assessment of the market dynamics, specifically growth driving factors, opportunities, restraints, current and future trends, and technological developments

– A look at the regulatory developments and enforcements in the biopesticides industry

– Relevant patent analyses

– Information on vendor landscape and profiles of major market players in the industry, including AMVAC Chemical Corp., Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Certis USA LLC, Koppert Biological Systems, Stockton Group, and Valent Biosciences Corp.”

