Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market
The global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3757663-global-biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodies-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
ProMab Biotechnologies
Allergan plc
Abbott
BioXpress Therapeutics
Bayer
Bio Farma
Merck
Therapeutics
Biocon
Boehringer Ingelheim
Celltrion Inc.
Coherus BioSciences Inc.
Zydus-Cadila
Genor BioPharma
Intas Pharmaceuticals
Novartis
Pfizer
Reliance Life Sciences
This report studies the global market size of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Infliximab
Rituximab
Abciximab
Trastuzumab
Adalimumab
Bevacizumab
Market size by End User
Oncology
Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Infectious Diseases
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Infliximab
1.4.3 Rituximab
1.4.4 Abciximab
1.4.5 Trastuzumab
1.4.6 Adalimumab
1.4.7 Bevacizumab
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Oncology
1.5.3 Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases
1.5.4 Growth Hormone Deficiency
1.5.5 Infectious Diseases
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 ProMab Biotechnologies
11.1.1 ProMab Biotechnologies Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 ProMab Biotechnologies Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 ProMab Biotechnologies Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Products Offered
11.1.5 ProMab Biotechnologies Recent Development
11.2 Allergan plc
11.2.1 Allergan plc Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Allergan plc Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Allergan plc Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Products Offered
11.2.5 Allergan plc Recent Development
11.3 Abbott
11.3.1 Abbott Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Abbott Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Abbott Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Products Offered
11.3.5 Abbott Recent Development
11.4 BioXpress Therapeutics
11.4.1 BioXpress Therapeutics Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 BioXpress Therapeutics Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 BioXpress Therapeutics Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Products Offered
11.4.5 BioXpress Therapeutics Recent Development
11.5 Bayer
11.5.1 Bayer Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Bayer Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Bayer Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Products Offered
11.5.5 Bayer Recent Development
11.6 Bio Farma
11.6.1 Bio Farma Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Bio Farma Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Bio Farma Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Products Offered
11.6.5 Bio Farma Recent Development
11.7 Merck
11.7.1 Merck Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Merck Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Merck Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Products Offered
11.7.5 Merck Recent Development
11.8 Therapeutics
11.8.1 Therapeutics Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Therapeutics Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Therapeutics Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Products Offered
11.8.5 Therapeutics Recent Development
11.9 Biocon
11.9.1 Biocon Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Biocon Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Biocon Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Products Offered
11.9.5 Biocon Recent Development
11.10 Boehringer Ingelheim
11.10.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Products Offered
11.10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development
11.11 Celltrion Inc.
11.12 Coherus BioSciences Inc.
11.13 Zydus-Cadila
11.14 Genor BioPharma
11.15 Intas Pharmaceuticals
11.16 Novartis
11.17 Pfizer
11.18 Reliance Life Sciences
Continued….
Enquiry For Buying [email protected]https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3757663-global-biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodies-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)