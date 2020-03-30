Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market – Increasing Number of Cases of Arrhythmia and Conduction Block is the Major Factor Driving the Market

Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Flourishing

The World Health Organization (WHO) has rated cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) as the number one cause of deaths across the world, claiming more than 17.7 million people in 2015 and the number is poised to increase consistently in the near future. Thankfully, collaboration of science and technology has led to the advent of devices that can efficiently monitor and diagnose the development of a disorder in the circulatory system including the heart and blood vessels. And, as healthcare infrastructure improves across developed and emerging economies, the uptake of these devices is anticipated to accelerate. According to this business intelligence study, the demand in the global cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market will increment at an impressive CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The analyst of the report has estimated that there will be opportunities worth US$3,629.5 in the market for devices that can monitor and diagnose cardiovascular system across the world by the end of 2024, substantially more than its evaluated valuation of 2,329.7 mn as of 2017.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/crdiovascular-monitoring-diagnostic-devices.html

Apart from the strong prevalence of cardiovascular diseases as a result of tobacco use, obesity, and unhealthy diet, improving health insurance portfolio of urban populations, and technological advancements, the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market stands to gain additional traction from increasing geriatric population and growing concept of medical tourism. On the other hand, substantially high cost of these devices are keeping them away from a potent chunk of consumer base. Additionally, lack of adequate reimbursement policies in several underdeveloped countries is a challenge in front of the prosperity of this market. Nevertheless, the vendors stand to gain from the introduction of wearable and advanced medical devices such as implantable loop recorders for cardiovascular monitoring.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2385

ECG Systems to Remain Leading Product Segment until 2024

On the basis of product type, the market for cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices has been segmented into ECG systems including resting and stress, diagnostic catheters, ECG management systems, implantable loop recorders, holder monitors, and event monitors. Among these, the sub-segments of ECG systems collectively provided for a demand that was worth US$1,075.1 mn in 2017, which was more than double of the next fruitful segment of holter monitors. ECG system, which is a diagnostic tool used to assess the electrical and muscular functions of the heart, observes rate and rhythm of the heartbeat, blood flow to the heart muscle, and diagnoses heart attacks. ECG is the most preferred technique used across the world for the diagnosis of cardiovascular disease due to cost effectiveness and high efficiency in cardiac treatment. By the end of 2024, the segment is poised to attain a valuation of US$1,662.7 mn. Most of this potential demand for ECG system is expected out of developing countries owing to their cost factors, safety of procedure, and painlessness.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2385

On the other hand, holder monitors are expected to sustain their position as second most profitable region until 2024, generating a revenue of US$792.7 mn. A holter monitor continuously perceives various electrical activities of the cardiovascular system and records ECG of arrythmia patients consistently. It is also used to detect conduction block in auricles and ventricles. Increasing number of cases of arrhythmia and conduction block is the major factor driving the market for Holter monitor.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com