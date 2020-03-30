Catalase Market Trends and Segments 2017 – 2027

Continuous development in the field of biotechnology has led to innovations of varied enzymes that possess versatile uses across various industries. Enzymes act as a natural catalyst in metabolic reactions, thereby increasing the rate of reaction. Catalase is one such important enzyme which has an antioxidant property and helps to combat against oxidative stress. Catalase helps in decomposition of hydrogen peroxide into molecular oxygen and water. It is abundantly present in living cells and defence the cells against the toxic effects of hydrogen peroxide, by preventing its accumulation and protecting the organelles from tissue damage. Thus, making it an appropriate ingredient for widespread industrial applications. The food grade catalase is obtained through the fermentation of Aspergillus niger. In combination with other enzymes it is used as food preservative. Moreover, catalase possess highest turnover rate among all the enzymes as it has ability to decompose 40 million hydrogen peroxide molecule in one second.

Global Catalase Market: Drivers and Restraints

With increase in demand for versatility in food, there have been continuous product innovations in food & beverage industry. As enzymes plays a significant role by enhancing the product quality and shelf life, catalase market is expected to fuel during the forecast period. Catalase offers a widespread industrial applications. In food industry, catalase aids in the preservation of various food and helps in manufacturing of certain beverages. Moreover, catalase helps in manufacturing of cheese by removing hydrogen peroxide form milk and due to its oxidising property, it is used in food wrappers. Another significant commercial application of catalase is in waste water management, as it helps to breakdown hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. Thus broad array of applicability, helps to boost the catalase market. Recently, catalase is been used in aesthetic treatment as it increases cellular oxidization of skin. Increasing inclination towards personal care among consumers, is expected to propel growth of catalase market. With its powerful antioxidant properties it is widely used in the dietary supplements as antioxidant. Moreover, other unique properties such resistance against extreme pH and thermal denaturation, makes it suitable for textile applications. Hence, fuelling the overall growth of catalase market.

However, catalase is temperature sensitive, if the temperature increases beyond the optimum limit, the enzyme gets denatured and its structure is disrupted. Thus need to be stored carefully, to maintain optimum enzyme activity. This factor may restrain the growth of catalase market. Moreover, the coupling of enzymes is subjected to relatively high cost. Thereby, influencing the industrial application of catalase among manufacturers.

Global Catalase Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source, catalase market is segmented into:-

Bovine Livers

Microorganisms

On the basis of end-use, catalase market is segmented into:-

Food & Beverage

Textile Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

On the basis of product type, catalase market is segmented into:-

Liquid

Powder

Global Catalase Market: Region wise Outlook

The global catalase market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), , Japan Latin America and, North America. North America accounts for largest share of catalase market. With increasing inclination of consumers towards adoption of natural products and rising aesthetics concern is expected to fuel the catalase market growth especially in North America. Asia pacific is expected to record significant growth during the forecast period, as Asia Pacific region represents opportunistic platform for various manufacturers to invest in research and development of their products.

Global Catalase Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global catalase market includes:

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

MP Biomedicals, LLC.

Megazyme Inc.

BIO-CAT

Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

Biocatalysts Limited

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

Lumis Biotech Pvt Ltd.

Novozymes.

