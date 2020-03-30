Children’s Books Market 2019 Global Major Suppliers Analysis, Income, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Children’s Books Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Children’s Books Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Children’s Books Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Children’s book includes stories, books, magazines, and poems that are enjoyed by children. Modern children’s literature is classified in two different ways: genre or the intended age of the reader.

The global Children’s Books market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Children’s Books volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Children’s Books market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pearson

Reed Elsevier

ThomsonReuters

Wolters Kluwer

Random House

Hachette Livre

Grupo Planeta

McGraw-Hill Education

Holtzbrinck

Scholastic (corp.)

Cengage

Wiley

De Agostini Editore

Shueisha

Kodansha

Springer Science and Business Media

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Shogakukan

Harper Collins

Informa

Oxford University Press

China Publishing Group Corporate

Phoenix Publishing and Media Company

Kadokawa Publishing

Grupo Santillana

Bonnier

Gakken

Egmont Group

Simon & Schuster

China Education and Media Group (form. Higher Education Press)

Segment by Type

Books

e-Books

Segment by Application

Baby-2

Ages 3-5

Ages 6-8

Ages 9-12

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Children’s Books Manufacturers

Children’s Books Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Children’s Books Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Children’s Books Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Children’s Books

1.2 Children’s Books Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Children’s Books Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Books

1.2.3 e-Books

1.3 Children’s Books Segment by Application

1.3.1 Children’s Books Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Baby-2

1.3.3 Ages 3-5

1.3.4 Ages 6-8

1.3.5 Ages 9-12

1.3 Global Children’s Books Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Children’s Books Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Children’s Books Market Size

1.4.1 Global Children’s Books Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Children’s Books Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Children’s Books Business

7.1 Pearson

7.1.1 Pearson Children’s Books Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Children’s Books Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Pearson Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Reed Elsevier

7.2.1 Reed Elsevier Children’s Books Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Children’s Books Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Reed Elsevier Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ThomsonReuters

7.3.1 ThomsonReuters Children’s Books Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Children’s Books Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ThomsonReuters Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Wolters Kluwer

7.4.1 Wolters Kluwer Children’s Books Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Children’s Books Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Wolters Kluwer Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Random House

7.5.1 Random House Children’s Books Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Children’s Books Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Random House Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hachette Livre

7.6.1 Hachette Livre Children’s Books Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Children’s Books Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hachette Livre Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Grupo Planeta

7.7.1 Grupo Planeta Children’s Books Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Children’s Books Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Grupo Planeta Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 McGraw-Hill Education

7.8.1 McGraw-Hill Education Children’s Books Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Children’s Books Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 McGraw-Hill Education Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Holtzbrinck

7.9.1 Holtzbrinck Children’s Books Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Children’s Books Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Holtzbrinck Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Scholastic (corp.)

7.10.1 Scholastic (corp.) Children’s Books Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Children’s Books Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Scholastic (corp.) Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

