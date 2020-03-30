Colloidal Silver Market Segments and Key Trends 2018 – 2028

Colloidal Silver Market Outlook:

Colloidal Silver is a natural substance consisting of sub-microscopic clusters of silver, held in a suspension of pure ionized water by a microscopic electric charge placed on each particle. Colloidal silver is considered as a natural antibiotic and used in several industries ranging from dietary supplement to water treatment. Colloidal silver has been utilized all through history to treat various diseases. Although colloidal silver based over the counter (OTC) drug products are discontinued due to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval issue it finds numerous application in other industries. Colloidal silver market is strictly regulated by respective regulatory bodies to avoid any unfair practices with respect to its usage. Currently the number of active players in the market are limited due to stringent entry regulations and hence there is a huge opportunity for new entrants provided they fulfill all regulatory related standard and provisions. There are various regulation and specification standards set by regulatory associations in several part of the globe.

Multifunctional nature of colloidal silver:

Colloidal silver is a mineral and has been used in the food and pharmaceutical industry since a long time. At present, colloidal silver is gaining popularity in the nutrition industry with new application areas such as dietary supplement, animal feed and more. Increasing dietary deficiency related health issues have created demand for colloidal silver that is tailored to meet special needs and dietary preferences of the consumers across the globe. Colloidal silver is essential for our wellbeing, since they play an active part in the improvement of cognitive capacities and in wellbeing support. In order to cater to the growing demand for colloidal silver in dietary supplement product formulations, colloidal silver manufacturers are launching and offering new product variants to their consumers.

Global Colloidal Silver: Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global colloidal silver market has been segmented as –

Dietary supplement

Animal feed

Personal care cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Water treatment

Others (coating, paper manufacturing)

Global Colloidal Silver Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global colloidal silver market are Filo Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Nutritional Engineering Inc., Colloidal Silver UK, Suttons Colloidal Silver, Silver Health Ltd., Pharmaca Blue Ridge Silver, Inc. and others.

Currently colloidal silver market is regulated by few players and it is expected that new entrants will enter the industry in coming years to cash on the growing demand with their innovative and differential products. Launching new colloidal silver product variants, generating awareness about the benefits of colloidal silver through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the colloidal silver market growth in the near future.

Key Trends in Colloidal Silver Market:

In Sept, 2015, NASA announced that they will use colloidal silver to disinfect the astronaut’s drinking water in space. They produced a portable purifier that was slightly larger than a pack of cigarettes and weighed only nine ounces. The device used electrolysis to dispense silver ions into the spacecraft’s water supply, successfully killing off any bacteria or other microorganisms.

In Oct, 2014, Ebola-torn Sierra Leone announced that it has approved nutrient Nano Silver 10 PPM as an Ebola therapy based on the positive results.

Opportunities for Colloidal Silver Market Participants:

The colloidal silver market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of new colloidal silver product variants. With the changing lifestyle and consumer preference towards packaged food supplement products the demand for colloidal silver will continue to rise in the coming years. Growing consumption will create opportunity for the existing market players and new entrants as well. Catering the growing demand for colloidal silver containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Colloidal silver products containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

