CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market Growth – Caribou Biosciences, Addgene, CRISPR THERAPEUTICS, Merck KGaA, Mirus Bio LLC, Editas Medicine, Takara Bio USA

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) are segments of prokaryotic DNA containing short repetitions of base sequences. Each repetition is followed by short segments of “spacer DNA” from previous exposures to a bacteriophage virus or plasmid.

Key Companies Covered:

Caribou Biosciences

Addgene

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS

Merck KGaA

Mirus Bio LLC

Editas Medicine

Takara Bio USA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Horizon Discovery Group

Intellia Therapeutics

GE Healthcare Dharmacon

The CRISPR/Cas system is a prokaryotic immune system that confers resistance to foreign genetic elements such as those present within plasmids and phages, and provides a form of acquired immunity. CRISPR associated proteins (Cas) use the CRISPR spacers to recognize and cut these exogenous genetic elements in a manner analogous to RNA interference in eukaryotic organisms. CRISPRs are found in approximately 40% of sequenced bacterial genomes and 90% of sequenced archaea.

CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and North America. Among them, North America region accounted for more than 45.70% of the total market of global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes.

Although this market has great potential for future development, we do not recommend entering the market for investors who do not have strong capital or do not have key technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market will register a 39.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2640 million by 2024, from US$ 350 million in 2019.

Geographical Regions of Business Catastrophe Insurance Market: Geographically, North America is largest market CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row. APAC region is expected to witness highest growth in forecast period. Rising R&D funding for development of microscopes, increasing nanotechnology research, low material costs, and growing expertise and academic excellence in emerging APAC countries such as China and India are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

