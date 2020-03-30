Cyber Insurance Market Research to 2023 Opportunity, Growth, Share, Demand, Innovation, Top Companies – AIG, Chubb, XL Group, Beazley, Allianz, Zurich Insurance

Reportsintellect.com offers a latest published report on “Global Cyber Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains several pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The global Cyber Insurance market is valued at 2920 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 16700 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 33.8% between 2017 and 2023.

Top Companies are cover This Report:- AIG, Chubb, XL Group, Beazley, Allianz, Zurich Insurance, Munich Re Group, Berkshire Hathaway, AON

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products. Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data, or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.

With cyber-attacks becoming the norm these days, even threatening to expand into a global epidemic, cyber-risk insurers across the globe are seeing organizations and end users scramble for protection from possible data and information security disasters.

North America dominates the cyber insurance market and accounts for around 89% of the overall cyber insurance market in 2016. Mandatory legislation regarding cyber security in several U.S. states has led to higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies. Europe has very less penetration of cyber insurance liability policies as compared to that of the U.S. The European council has recently passed regulations regarding data protection and security, which are projected to be brought into effect in 2018. These regulations would oblige companies to purchase cyber insurance policies. Though Asia-Pacific accounts for negligible percentage share, it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in ransomware attacks.

Most cyber insurance writers have shifted their writings to standalone policies and away from packaged policies; we found that more than 67% of the $2.19 billion total direct premiums written in 2016 were on a standalone basis. Insurers view standalone policies as more efficient and effective than packaged policies.

The top 3 cyber insurance writers are American International Group (AIG), Chubb and XL Group; these 3 companies had a combined market share of over 30 percent in 2016. The top 15 writers of cyber in this report held approximately 64 percent of the market in 2016.

Product Type Coverage:- Stand-alone Cyber Insurance, Packaged Cyber Insurance

Product Application Coverage:- Financial Institutions, Retail and Wholesale, Healthcare, Business Services, Manufacturing, Technology, Others

Major Region Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

