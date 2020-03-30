Dancewear Market – Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2018-2026

Dancewear includes clothing items generally worn by dancers. The different items of dancewear include dance shorts, dance shoes, tutus, arm warmers, tights, legwarmers, leotards and unitards, and dance belts. The dancewear style varies based on different dance types. For instance, the ballet dance form comprises proper dance attire which includes wrap-around ballet skirt, leotard, tights, and ballet slippers. Tap dance Leotards dance attire can include short-sleeved, long-sleeved or sleeveless attires and are available in different ranges of colors (pink or black) depending on the ballet dress code. Therefore, it is important for dancewear to be breathable, lightweight, and stretchy to provide dancers with freedom and comfort of movement.

Increasing awareness about health benefits has encouraged people to opt for dance as a form of exercise, which is expected to positively influence the dancewear market growth over the forecast period. People are majorly adopting dance forms such as zumba to reduce weight, burn calories, and to stay fit. Furthermore, various health benefits associated with dance such as improved muscle tone and strength, better condition of lungs and heart, and aerobic fitness is also influencing the adoption of dance. Employees of private company are majorly adopting dance forms as part of their style status in their schedule. These factors are further projected to boost the dancewear market growth in the coming years.

Additionally, increasing inclination toward zumba as a part of exercise has led people to join fitness programs for zumba which incorporates soca, hip-hop, salsa, samba, mambo, and merengue. This in turn is projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, schools are also including various dance forms such as ballet, salsa, rumba, samba etc. and different ballroom dance forms such as waltz, quickstep, foxtrot etc. for their students, since it helps to reduce stress, ease anxiety, and boosts confidence. This is further expected to spur the dancewear market growth in the coming years.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57870

The global dancewear market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the dancewear market is categorized into men’s dancewear, women’s dancewear, boys’ dancewear, and girls’ dancewear. Women’s dancewear segment is projected to hold major market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Based on application, the dancewear market can be segregated into school, TV and film, theater, and others. Based on region, the dancewear market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region is expected to contribute majorly to the dancewear market growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global dancewear market are Mirella, Yumiko, Repetto, Capezio, Leo Dancewear, Red Rain, Bloch, Grishko, Chacott, Baiwu, Wear Moi, SF Dancewear, Dansgirl, Dance of Love, So Danca, Ting Dance Wear, The Red Shoes, Kinney, and Dttrol.

Get TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=57870