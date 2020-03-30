Diamond-Like Carbon Coating Market Future – Oerlikon Balzers, IHI Group, CemeCon, Morgan Advanced Materials, Miba Group (Teer Coatings), Acree Technologies

Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coating is an amorphous, stable carbon layer that does not react to acids or alkaline. It is highly resistant against oxidation and corrosion. The high density and amorphous structure of DLC inhibit corrosive by-products from penetrating into tools. The chemically inert characteristics of diamond-like coatings dramatically reduce possibility of cold welding and material pickup on the surface of the tool.

Reports Intellect projects detail analysis of the Diamond-Like Carbon Coating market based on elite players, present, past and futuristic data which will offer as a profitable guide for all Diamond-Like Carbon Coating Market competitors. The overall analysis Diamond-Like Carbon Coating covers an overview of the industry policies, the cost structure of the products available in the market, and their manufacturing chain.

This report studies the global Diamond-Like Carbon Coating Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Diamond-Like Carbon Coating Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region. Diamond-Like Carbon Coating Market Report by Material, Application, and Geography-Global Forecast to 2023 is an expert and far-reaching research provide details regarding the world’s major provincial economic situations, concentrating on the principle districts (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and the fundamental nations (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and China).

The Diamond-Like Carbon Coating Market report profiles the following companies, which includes:

Oerlikon Balzers

IHI Group

CemeCon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Miba Group (Teer Coatings)

Acree Technologies

IBC Coatings Technologies

Techmetals

Calico Coatings

Stararc Coating

Creating Nano Technologies

Most important types :

Hydrogen Free DLC

Hydrogenated DLC

Others

Most important application:

Automobile Components

Tooling Components

Other

Geographical Regions of Diamond-Like Carbon Coating Market: United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America. Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

At present, the major manufacturers of diamond-like carbon coating are concentrated in Oerlikon Balzers, IHI Group, CemeCon, Morgan Advanced Materials and Miba Group (Teer Coatings).

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth, especially China at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2011 to 2016. North America and Europe are expected to witness demand growth at a CAGR of 4.30% and 4.74% from 2011 to 2016, respectively.

In application, diamond-like carbon coating downstream is wide and recently diamond-like carbon coating has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive components, tooling components and others. Globally, the diamond-like carbon coating market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive components which accounts for nearly 58.87% of total downstream consumption of diamond-like carbon coating in global.

According to this study, over the next five years the Diamond-Like Carbon Coating market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1930 million by 2024, from US$ 1510 million in 2019.

