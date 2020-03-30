Dioctyl Sulfosuccinates (DOSS) Market Key Growth Factors and Forecast up to 2026

Global Dioctyl Sulfosuccinates (DOSS) Market: Introduction

Sulfosuccinates is a type of anionic surfactants. These are mildest among all anionic surfactants. They are chemically classified as dialkyl sulfosuccinates. They can impart a wide variety of functional properties including reduction in surface and interfacial tension, wetting, dispersing, emulsifying, solubilizing, and penetrating. Dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) have high wetting properties and they are used as industrial cleaning agents. DOSS are synthesized by using maleic anhydride. Dioctyl sulfosuccinates are commercially called docusate, which is in the form of capsule and is used for treating constipation in children.

Global Dioctyl Sulfosuccinates (DOSS) Market: Overview

Based on type, the dioctyl sulfosuccinates market can be segmented into dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinates and dioctyl calcium sulfosuccinates. In the U.S., dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate is available under multiple brand names: Aqualax, Calube, Colace, Colace Micro-Enema, Correctol Softgel Extra Gentle, DC-240, Dialose, Diocto, Dioctocal, and Dioctosoftez. Based on application, the dioctyl sulfosuccinates market can be divided into paints & coatings, surfactants, textile, industrial cleaning, oil-filed chemicals, pharmaceutical, and others. Sodium salt of docusate, which acts as a stool softener, is used in the treatment of constipation. It is also employed in the synthesis of electro-spun fibers for tailored and controlled release of antibiotics. TRITON™ GR Series of dioctyl sulfosuccinates is manufactured by Dow Chemical Company. These offer excellent emulsifying, wetting and dispersing properties. There are three grades within this series: TRITON™ GR-5M, TRITON™ GR-7M, and TRITON™ GR-7ME. These grades are extensively used in industries such as dry cleaning, textile, paints & coatings, industrial cleaning, agrochemicals, and oilfield chemicals. STEPWET DOS 70 manufactured in Europe by Stepan Chemical Company is a dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate.

Global Dioctyl Sulfosuccinates (DOSS) Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the global dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) is high in North America and Western Europe for use in the manufacture of surfactants and drugs. The dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinates segment holds a major share of the market in the U.S., Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. In terms of consumption, Europe held a major share of the global dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period also. North America held a prominent share of the global dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) market in 2017. The global dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in the consumption of paints, coatings, and textiles; especially in South Korea, Japan, and China; is anticipated to fuel the demand for dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) for use as mild surfactants in Asia Pacific in the next few years. China and Japan are expected to constitute a major share of the global dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) market in Asia Pacific in the next few years. The global dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.’

Global Dioctyl Sulfosuccinates (DOSS) Market: Key Players

A large number of companies operate in the global dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) market. Several regional and local traders, distributors, and importers supply dioctyl sulfosuccinates to end-users. Key players operating in the global dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS)market are Dow Chemical Company, Stepan Chemical Company, Colonial Chemical Company, BASF SE, MFG Chemical, LLC, and Cytec Solvay.

