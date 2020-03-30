Emerging Opportunities in Pipeline Safety Market with Current Trends Analysis (2016-2026)
Pipelines are used to transport gas & liquid products to various locations and to users over long distance across the country. These pipelines are recognized as a safe & reliable means for transporting hazardous product over significant distance. However, improper handling and distribution of these hazardous product may endanger human life and adversely affect the environment. The Transportation Security Administration, within the department of Homeland Security (DHS) is the lead agency for security & transportation including pipelines. Increasing requirement of controlling and monitoring fluid dynamics in Oil & gas industry is expected to boost the demand for pipeline safety market over the forecast period.
Pipeline Safety Market: Drivers and Restraints
Increasing investment in Oil & gas sector coupled with growing infrastructural development around the world is expected to fuel the demand for pipelines, used to transport hazardous product, which in turn is anticipated drive the market for pipeline safety over the forecast period. Moreover, growing concerns over pipeline security in chemical and power generation industry is further expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing number of terrorist attacks, chemical & gas leakage coupled with number natural calamities and their impact on pipelines have further expected to positively affect the pipeline safety market over the forecast period. Government across the world has framed many safety & recovery protocols over hazardous product leakage which has increased the demand for pipeline safety and is projected to further increase the market for pipeline safety over the forecast period.
Online hacking and cyber-attacks have increased dramatically over past couple of decades, which is affecting the industrial control system, which in turn is indirectly hampering the growth of pipeline safety market. Moreover, integration & consulting, system design, service support & maintenance are some of the other factor, which are regarded as restrain for the pipeline safety market.
The companies involved in providing pipeline safety are focusing on developing technologies such as smart pigging, laser scanning & leak detector.
Pipeline Safety Market: Segmentation
The global Pipeline Safety market can be segmented as follows:
Pipeline SafetyMarket, by Technology & Solutions
- Perimeter intrusion detection
- Video surveillance
- Satellite Monitoring
- Pipeline monitoring system
- Leakage detection system
- Secure communication
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for pipelines
- Pig tracking
- Integrated fiber optics monitoring
- Industrial control system security
Pipeline Safety Market, byservice
- Consulting
- Professional
- Risk Management
- Repair & Maintenance
- Integrity management
Pipeline Safety Market, by Vertical
- Natural Gas
- Crude Oil
- Refined products
- Others
Pipeline SafetyMarket: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global Pipeline Safety market can be divided into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japanand the Middle East and Africa (MEA).In terms of demand it is anticipated that North America will dominate global Pipeline Safety market. The U.S. due to refinery expansion is expected to dominate North America market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific, due to growing economies and industrial activities in India and China is expected to follow North America during the forecast period. Rest of the world (ROW) are projected to have moderate growth in Pipeline Safety market in coming years.
Pipeline SafetyMarket: Key Players
The key players in the global Pipeline Safety marketare
- General Electric
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- ABB Group
- Honeywell International