Emerging Opportunities in Pipeline Safety Market with Current Trends Analysis (2016-2026)

Pipelines are used to transport gas & liquid products to various locations and to users over long distance across the country. These pipelines are recognized as a safe & reliable means for transporting hazardous product over significant distance. However, improper handling and distribution of these hazardous product may endanger human life and adversely affect the environment. The Transportation Security Administration, within the department of Homeland Security (DHS) is the lead agency for security & transportation including pipelines. Increasing requirement of controlling and monitoring fluid dynamics in Oil & gas industry is expected to boost the demand for pipeline safety market over the forecast period.

Pipeline Safety Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing investment in Oil & gas sector coupled with growing infrastructural development around the world is expected to fuel the demand for pipelines, used to transport hazardous product, which in turn is anticipated drive the market for pipeline safety over the forecast period. Moreover, growing concerns over pipeline security in chemical and power generation industry is further expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing number of terrorist attacks, chemical & gas leakage coupled with number natural calamities and their impact on pipelines have further expected to positively affect the pipeline safety market over the forecast period. Government across the world has framed many safety & recovery protocols over hazardous product leakage which has increased the demand for pipeline safety and is projected to further increase the market for pipeline safety over the forecast period.

Online hacking and cyber-attacks have increased dramatically over past couple of decades, which is affecting the industrial control system, which in turn is indirectly hampering the growth of pipeline safety market. Moreover, integration & consulting, system design, service support & maintenance are some of the other factor, which are regarded as restrain for the pipeline safety market.

The companies involved in providing pipeline safety are focusing on developing technologies such as smart pigging, laser scanning & leak detector.

Pipeline Safety Market: Segmentation

The global Pipeline Safety market can be segmented as follows:

Pipeline SafetyMarket, by Technology & Solutions

Perimeter intrusion detection

Video surveillance

Satellite Monitoring

Pipeline monitoring system

Leakage detection system

Secure communication

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for pipelines

Pig tracking

Integrated fiber optics monitoring

Industrial control system security

Pipeline Safety Market, byservice

Consulting

Professional

Risk Management

Repair & Maintenance

Integrity management

Pipeline Safety Market, by Vertical

Natural Gas

Crude Oil

Refined products

Others

Pipeline SafetyMarket: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Pipeline Safety market can be divided into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japanand the Middle East and Africa (MEA).In terms of demand it is anticipated that North America will dominate global Pipeline Safety market. The U.S. due to refinery expansion is expected to dominate North America market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific, due to growing economies and industrial activities in India and China is expected to follow North America during the forecast period. Rest of the world (ROW) are projected to have moderate growth in Pipeline Safety market in coming years.

Pipeline SafetyMarket: Key Players

The key players in the global Pipeline Safety marketare