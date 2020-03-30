Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Enhanced oil recovery (abbreviated EOR) is the implementation of various techniques for increasing the amount of crude oil that can be extracted from an oil field. Enhanced oil recovery is also called tertiary recovery (as opposed to primary and secondary recovery).

Increasing number of aged wells coupled with the rising oil demand globally are the key factors for market growth. The global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ExxonMobil

BP

China Petroleum & Chemical

Royal Dutch Shell

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Nalco Champion

Statoil ASA

Lukoil Oil

Praxair

Chevron

Petroleo Brasileiro

Cenovus Energy Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Gas Injection

Thermal Injection

Chemical Injection Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

1.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Gas Injection

1.2.3 Thermal Injection

1.2.4 Chemical Injection

1.3 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production

3.4.1 North America Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production

3.5.1 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Business

7.1 ExxonMobil

7.1.1 ExxonMobil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ExxonMobil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BP

7.2.1 BP Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BP Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 China Petroleum & Chemical

7.3.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Royal Dutch Shell

7.4.1 Royal Dutch Shell Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Royal Dutch Shell Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical

7.5.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

7.6.1 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nalco Champion

7.7.1 Nalco Champion Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nalco Champion Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Statoil ASA

7.8.1 Statoil ASA Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Statoil ASA Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Lukoil Oil

7.9.1 Lukoil Oil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Lukoil Oil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Praxair

7.10.1 Praxair Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Praxair Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Chevron

7.12 Petroleo Brasileiro

7.13 Cenovus Energy

8 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

8.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Industrial Chain Analysis

