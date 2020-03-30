Flexible Glass for Flexible Electronics Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2016-2026

Glass is a non-crystalline solid which is mostly transparent and has technological, practical and decorative usage in things like window panes, electronic devices, tableware, Containers & so many. The oldest type of glass is based on the chemical compound silica which is the primary constituent of sand as well. Moving on to Flexible glass for flexible electronics, which is an ultra-thin glass with flexible and stretching feature along with all the properties of a rigid glass material like high barrier properties, Optical transmission properties, strength, hermeticity, temperature stability and durability with flexibility. Flexible glass for flexible electronic’s market is increasing mainly because of its surface finishing, light weight and durable nature which increases the attractiveness & life time of the product in which it is being used and make it handy and light in weight. Flexible glass for flexible electronics also holds the key to next generation electronics gadgets which are roll able, flexible and wearable.

Global flexible glass for flexible electronics market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during forecast period.

Flexible glass for flexible electronics Market: Dynamics

The key drivers for the flexible glass for flexible electronics market is the emerging demand of consumer electronics like smart phones, tablets, wearable & TV as the rigid glass display is being replaced by flexible ultrathin glass display which gives electronics gadgets very slim look, durability, scratch resistivity, light in weight feature, Flexible or bendable screen & hence plays an important role in driving flexible glass for flexible electronics market. Emerging of wearable technology has also been proving an important driver, as wearable needs to be flexible & light weight & it is being achieved with the implementation of flexible glass for flexible electronics. The restraints of flexible glass for flexible electronics market is existing rigid glass devices with lower prices

Flexible Glass for Flexible Electronics Market: Segmentation

Global flexible glass for flexible electronics market is segmented into application, end user and region. On the basis of applications, global flexible glass for flexible electronics market is segmented into two broad segments such as; consumer application & industrial application. Consumer application includes touch panel sensor market, flexible printed circuit board used in electronics gadgets and OLEDs lightning market. Almost every electronics gadget is coming with touch screen hence the rising probability of flexible touch panel sensors market is fair. The industrial applications are power fiber means functional substrate material for thin-film battery technologies & to replace semiconductor substrate in electronics components to make electronics devices flexible & durable.

On the basis of end user flexible glass for flexible electronics market is segmented as displays market, OLED market, smart phones and tablet market & other gadgets and wearable market. During the forecast period display market is expected to dominant over the rest of all.

Geographically, the market is segmented into seven regions, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia – Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan as a separate region and Middle East & Africa. The largest market of flexible glass for flexible electronics is in North America followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific & it is expected that North America will maintain its dominance in the forecasting period too. With the rise in the demand of smart phones, tablets & other electronic gadgets in Asia Pacific region, it is expected to witness highest growth in the flexible glass for flexible electronics market during the forecast period.

Flexible glass for flexible electronics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of flexible glass for flexible electronics market are Schott AG, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Tokyo Electron, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd, Corning Inc., Abrisa Technologies, Universal Display Corporation, LiSEC Group, Kent Displays, Dupont Display, Materion Corporation & Saint-Gobain.