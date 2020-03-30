Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2018-2028

Flow cytometry is a procedure that analyzes chemical and physical characteristics of certain particles in a fluid while passing through at least one laser. These cell components are labelled with fluorescence and when laser is passed, these cell components emit light at various wavelengths. Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting is an advanced type of flow cytometry which is used for sorting heterogeneous mixture of living cells based on light scattering properties and fluorescent labeling of the cells. The suspension of these cells is contained in a rapidly moving, narrow liquid stream, through which vibration caused the liquid stream to break in single droplets. Prior the vibration, liquid stream is passed through one or more laser beams which further allows the fluorescence pattern of individual cell to be identified. This liquid stream is further broken into droplets depending upon the characteristics chosen from the initial fluorescence analysis. These droplets then pass via an array of electrostatic deflectors. These deflectors divert the droplets in wells or test tubes according to their charge.

Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Growing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer and HIV/AIDS is highly responsible for driving the market for Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting. Growing demand for cancer therapies, rise in geriatric population, and increased adoption of cell sorting with easy availability of flow cytometry in all the diagnostic centers and clinics are few of the major factors that are expected to drive the market growth for Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting. Certain government initiatives funding the cell therapy researches and flow cytometry studies might also boost the Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting market during the forecast period. However, the device cost is extremely high and there are several alternatives for the procedure, which might hinder the market growth for Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting. Several stringent regulations and requirement of skilled professional to perform Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting could also be the factors that might prove to be major restraints for Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting market during the forecast period.

Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Application, Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting Market can be segmented as:

Research Applications of Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting Virology Immunology and Cancer Research Clinical Chemistry Drug Delivery Others

Clinical Applications of Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting

On the basis of End User, Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting Market can be segmented as:

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

On the basis of geography, Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting Market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting Market: Overview

Global Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting market has witnessed growth due to expanding demand for flow cytometry testing for several diseases like cancer and HIV/AIDS. Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting is extensively being performed for clinical purposes, like it is being used for several novel drug discoveries. Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting is highly useful for stem cell technology researches and is efficiently being used for different diagnostic purposes as well. Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting has tremendous application in immunology and cancer researches. Increase in cancer researches is expected to drive the research institute segment, by application type for Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting market.

Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geography wise, Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting market is divided into eight regions viz. North-America, Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. Europe’s Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting market is also expected to grow at a significant rate due to increased availability of Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting kits and rise in number of diagnostic centers in the region. North America’s Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting market is expanding because of improved adoption rate of flow cytometry and it is expected to grow at a robust growth rate during the period of forecast due to growing number of research facilities and increased funding by the government for the research studies. Asia-Pacific’s Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting market and Middle East and Africa’s Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting market are anticipated to grow at a decent rate due to less number of healthcare facilities.

Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Global Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting market identified across the value chain include: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Techne, BD, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Sony Biotechnology Inc., Cytonome/ST, LLC, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Partec GmbH, Terumo BCT, Inc., Union Biometrica, Inc, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd., and pluriSelect Life Science UG & Co.