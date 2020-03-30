GLOBAL ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEM Market 2019 Exclusive Details – Bosch, Continental, ZF, Autoliv, WABCO

Ananti-lock braking system(ABS) is asafetyanti-skid braking system used onaircraftand on landvehicles, such ascars,motorcycles,trucksandbuses.[1]ABS operates by preventing thewheelsfrom locking up duringbraking, thereby maintainingtractivecontact with the road surface.

The global automotive ABS market is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and multinational vendors across the globe. According to the industry research report, it has been anticipated that a large number of vendors are increasingly investing in the development of compact and lightweight ABS systems. Furthermore, several other ABS brake manufacturers are increasingly focusing on widening their geographic presence and strategizing ways to penetrate the automotive anti lock brakes market in the APAC region.

The global Anti-Lock Braking System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-Lock Braking System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-Lock Braking System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.



At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

– The following manufacturers are covered:



Bosch

Continental

ZF

Autoliv

WABCO

Brakes India

Hyundai Mobis

Mando

– Segment by Regions



North America

Europe

China

Japan

– Segment by Type



Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System

Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System

– Segment by Application



Motorcycles

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

