Global Anti-tumor Drug Market Segmentation by 2024: Demand, Shares, Size, Types, Opportunities

Anti-tumor Drug Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

Anti-tumor drugs are for the treatment of cancer diseases. In recent years, the development of molecular oncology and molecular pharmacology has gradually clarified the nature of the tumor. The invention and application of advanced technologies such as large-scale rapid screening, combinatorial chemistry and genetic engineering have accelerated the process of drug development. The research and development of anti-tumor drugs have been into a new era.

In China, antitumor drugs are also the key areas of concern for many enterprises. Such as Jiangsu Hengrui, Qilu Pharmaceutical and other well-known domestic enterprises in the anti-tumor drugs have invested a lot of money, there are many innovative anti-cancer drugs into the clinical research stage. In the meantime, there has been “explosive” growth in the development of molecularly targeted drugs, with at least hundreds of drugs under development, and it is conceivable that the market will be quite crowded in the next five to 10 years. Therefore, domestic enterprises should fully understand the feasibility of the project and the fierce market competition that they may face in the future.

China’s bio-pharmaceutical industry already has a good foundation; from the national level to local governments at all levels continue to step up efforts to support the development of bio-pharmaceutical industry. The output value of the pharmaceutical industry maintained a growth rate of 20% during the 12th Five-Year Plan period. In 2013, the total output value of the pharmaceutical industry reached 2.1 trillion yuan. However, compared with the bio-pharmaceutical industry in the advanced countries in the world, there is still a huge gap between the biomedical industry in our country and the demand for building an overall well-to-do society. Mainly manifested in: small-scale enterprises, more than 10 billion yuan enterprises and more than one billion yuan less; independent innovation ability is weak, many varieties of imitation with independent intellectual property rights of the few species; restrict some of the long-term development of biomedical industry , Deep-seated problems still exist.

This report studies the global Anti-tumor Drug market status and forecast, categorizes the global Anti-tumor Drug market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Anti-tumor Drug market will register a 9.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8880 million by 2024, from US$ 5190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Anti-tumor Drug business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anti-tumor Drug market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Roche

Novartis

Celgene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

Johnson and Johnson

Pfizer

Takeda

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Astellas

Merck and Co

Sanofi

Bayer

Biogen Idec

Eisai

Teva

Otsuka

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cytotoxic Drugs

Non-cytotoxic Drugs

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Alkylating Agents

Anti-metabolism Drugs

Platinum Antineoplastic Agents

Anthracycline antitumor drugs

Microtubule Stabilizer

Endocrine Therapy Drugs

Immunotherapy Drugs

Gene Therapy Drugs

Targeted Antineoplastic Drugs

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Anti-tumor Drug consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Anti-tumor Drug market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-tumor Drug manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-tumor Drug with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Anti-tumor Drug submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

